Lakers star Christian Wood and his ex Yasmin Lopez will face off in court this week at a hearing that promises to expose the sordid details of their bitter restraining order battle.

RadarOnline.com obtained lists of the witnesses and evidence that will be presented to a judge on Thursday, offering a sneak peek at how each side will present their cases in the former couple's latest legal skirmish.

The court documents revealed that both Wood and and Lopez plan to testify at the hearing about "domestic violence instances" as well as issues surrounding "custody and visitation."