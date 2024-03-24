'Blew Up in His Face': Reba McEntire Relishing $13 Million 'Voice' Gig Years After Ex-Husband Left: Report

It's been nearly ten years since Reba McEntire divorced ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, but The Voice coach's friends reportedly say her emotions are still raw — and she now believes he used the marriage to pad his pockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McEntire, 69, was married to Blackstock, 67, from 1989 to 2015. The former couple share an adult daughter Shelby Blackstock together.