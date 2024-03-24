'Blew Up in His Face': Reba McEntire Relishing $13 Million 'Voice' Gig Years After Ex-Husband Left: Report
It's been nearly ten years since Reba McEntire divorced ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, but The Voice coach's friends reportedly say her emotions are still raw — and she now believes he used the marriage to pad his pockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McEntire, 69, was married to Blackstock, 67, from 1989 to 2015. The former couple share an adult daughter Shelby Blackstock together.
The country music queen candidly spoke about her marriage to Blackstock during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in early March.
"I think it works for some people," McEntire said. "They can be married or have a relationship and work together. Our work was all the time."
"It was a situation that was always business," the country music legend said of her marriage. "Whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business."
Business talk was apparently never far from Blackstock's mind, even when the couple were on romantic vacations.
"Even when we were on vacation to recharge the batteries, about three days into a vacation it was like, ‘You know what we can do?'" McEntire recalled.
McEntire, now 69 years old, hired Blackstock to play steel guitar in her touring band back in 1980. In a little less than a decade, he worked his way up to tour manager, personal manager, and finally husband when the pair tied the knot in 1989.
But the I'm a Survivor singer didn't appreciate "in any shape, form or fashion" the divorce Blackstock cooked up in 2015 to end their 26-year marriage.
Still, McEntire got her revenge when Blackstock's Starstruck Entertainment agency took major hits.
Not only did the Fancy singer pull out, but Kelly Clarkson ditched them in 2020 on the heels of her divorce from Narvel's son from his first marriage — Brandon Blackstock, who was also her manager.
Soon afterward, McEntire's ex-husband's sole remaining superstar client, Blake Shelton, hoofed it in 2021.
"Reba says she hates to believe it, but after she turned 60, she thinks Narvel was feeling she wasn't going to be a big money-maker so he didn't want to stay in the marriage," a pal spilled to the National Enquirer.
"She ended up feeling used," the friend added. "But it turned out his company took a nosedive after their divorce, so Reba can look back and say the decision blew up in Narvel's face!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to McEntire's reps for comment.