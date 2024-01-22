Bravo Fighting 'Real Housewives' Butler Suing Over Alleged Sexual Harassment By Brandi Glanville And Phaedra Parks
Bravo and the producers behind Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip fought back against the butler who worked on the show and filed a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment on set by Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the network and producers Shed Media asked a court to dismiss the case brought by Marco Vega.
Vega worked as a butler on the second season of the Housewives spin-off that aired on Peacock. The season featured a series of former housewives taking a vacation at ex-RHONY star Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts.
In his lawsuit, Vega claimed “it was Ms. Glanville who on RHUGT in the Berkshires sexually harassed and abused MARCO VEGA.”
His lawyer trashed Bravo and producers for allowing Glanville to be a cast member. ““Defendants had overwhelming prior notice of Ms. GLANVILLE’s prior deviant sexual proclivities and sexually harassing conduct.”
The suit added, “However, despite this knowledge, Defendants wrongfully continued to hire GLANVILLE for their shows. Defendants allowed, condoned and even encouraged Ms. GLANVILLE’s sexually aggressive and offensive conduct on others on the sets.”
Vega claimed producers were aware of Glanville’s “tendency to sexually harass others.” In addition, he claimed producers encouraged Glanville “to become drunk on the set so that she would be more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts.”
In the lawsuit, Vega even accused Parks of sexually abusing him.
“Defendants further encouraged other housewives such as Phaedra Parks and others to become inebriated and sexually harass others. As a result of Defendants’ actions and inactions, Ms. GLANVILLE and Phaedra Parks sexually abused and harassed MARCO VEGA causing him emotional distress and other damages.”
Vega said that during the September 2021 production, Parks slapped him on his backside while Glanville ripped off his shirt while another women performed a strip tease for the case.
He said Glanville told him, “Earn your money, Marco. Take your shirt off. Do something” Vega said he suffered emotional distress over the incident.
Glanville and Parks are not defendants in the lawsuit.
In the newly filed motion, Bravo and producers argued his case was filed in the wrong state, two of his claims were filed past the statute of limitations and labeled another one of his claims “frivolous.”
Further, they argue he never raised the issue of sexual harassment on set.
“Plaintiff’s vague allegation that he told producers that he was being sexually harassed by Glanville lacks any specificity, including when he allegedly made this statement, to whom, and how they responded,” the motion reads.
In addition, John Paparazzo, the Showrunner and one of the executive producers of the season, said, “I was present and observed the cast for the entirety of the burlesque show event and dinner that evening, including the portion of the evening when Plaintiff danced with various members of the cast. Based on my observations that evening, Plaintiff seemed to be having a good time, laughing, and participating during the event.”
He added, “I did not see anyone touch Plaintiff on his genitals or any other private area, nor did anyone ever report such conduct to me or, to my knowledge, anyone else associated with the show.”
Further, Paparazzo said, “[Vega] was never terminated from his employment, disciplined, demoted, or suspended. There was never any adverse action taken against him, on the basis of his sex and/or gender, or for any other reason. He was never deprived of compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of his employment, and was paid in full for his services.”
The showrunner added, “[Vega] voluntarily returned to work as scheduled the day after the burlesque scene was shot. His employment came to an end, along with the members of the cast and crew, when photography for the season wrapped.”
In addition, Paparazzo said Vega never complained to him about the alleged sexual harassment on set.
A judge has yet to rule on Bravo and Shed Media’s motion to dismiss.
As we previously reported, in 2023, it was revealed Glanville was kicked off a separate season of Ultimate Girls Trip after an incident involving Caroline Manzo.