‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks’ Ex-husband Pleads With Judge to Terminate Probation Early, Prosecutors Fighting Request

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks' ex-husband Apollo Nida is pleading with a federal judge to terminate his 5-year probation early — claiming he has turned his life around since his incarceration, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2014, Parks’ ex was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for his role in a massive fraud scheme. Prosecutors accused him of laundering more than $2 million through a series of bank accounts.

In the end, Nida ended up ratting out his associates in exchange for a plea deal, which helped him avoid being hit with a 30-year sentence. Parks filed for divorce from Nida after he checked into prison. Nida was released from prison on May 27, 2019. He was ordered to complete 5 years’ probation which will end in 2024.

Last year, Nida asked the court to terminate his probation early. He claimed he was working hard to start a new life but the restrictions on his life were making it difficult. However, he was shut down by the court. According to newly filed court documents, Nida is making an effort once again to end his probation. He said he has successfully transitioned following his release from prison.

He notes that he has helped coach young football and has applied to be a volunteer with Atlanta Public Schools. In addition, he said he has, “maintained a stable residence with his now-wife and has successfully transitioned into society. He has also established a great relationship with his children and spends time with them regularly.” Further, his lawyer said Nida’s drug tests have all come back negative and said his client “has maintained a positive attitude and demeanor.”

He added, “Mr. Nida has taken advantage of opportunities to better himself and make better life choices, has become a very hard labor worker, and now a television actor who has successfully reintegrated into society. This is clear and cannot reasonably be debated.”

The reality star said he poses no risk to society and has “consistently made restitution payments and is not likely to reoffend.” Nida said he has spent the past 4 years on supervised release without many issues.

In response, the government has opposed the request. Prosecutors argue that Nida was a key part of a complex fraud scheme. “Nida still owes the vast majority of the $1.9 million in restitution announced at sentencing,” the motion reads. The government did note that he has made consistent payments and paid more when he receives big checks.

The government argued keeping Nida on probation until next year will “deter him” from reoffending and will support his rehabilitation. A judge has yet to rule.