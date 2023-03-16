Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Ex Fighting $52k A Month In Child Support For 2-Year-Old Son
Ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener and her ex-husband James are still fighting in court over child support — years after their messy split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Department of Child Support Services filed a legal case against James.
The petition listed James’ monthly income as $900k and believes he should pay $52,907 in child support. Further, the agency asked the court to require James to maintain health insurance coverage for their son.
In response, James asked that the request for $52k a month in support be denied. He said that Noella provided inaccurate information to the department.
“I do not agree with the proposed guideline child support amount because the guideline calculation is based on inaccurate income information. The figure used for my income is based only on oral statements from Other Parent. Other Parent's statements are not accurate, and she knows they are not accurate,” he said.
A hearing has been set for May 8 where the judge will make a final determination.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Noella filed for legal separation from James in August 2021. The move came days after RadarOnline.com revealed James had multiple tax liens filed against him.
The liens accused James of owing $5.8 million in back taxes. The IRS accused the successful personal injury lawyer of owing $1,878,438 for 2018 and $2,166,680 for 2019. The State of California said it was owed $1,851,225.04 owed for 2018 and 2019.
In court documents, Noella listed the date of marriage as June 28, 2020, but did not list the date of separation. The ex-Bravo star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.
Noella demanded primary legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son James Jr. Months later, Noella amended her petition to seek a divorce.
James filed his own divorce petition in Puerto Rico. He accused his ex of being hungry for fame and denied her claims he wasn’t providing support to her for their son.
Noella’s divorce from James was highlighted on RHOC. However, the storyline wasn’t enough to save Noelle from being cut after one season.