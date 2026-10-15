Raven-Symoné Defends Kelly Clarkson's Decision to Call Out Brooklyn Store Online Amid Feud: 'I Can't Believe You Blamed Her'

Although some fans argued that Clarkson shouldn't have called the shop out publicly due to potential responses from her millions of fans, Symoné had a different take.

“Kelly didn’t put you in danger. Kelly didn’t," she said during her appearance as guest host on the show. "That’s the internet."

"The internet goes crazy when somebody says something,” Symoné continued. “Kelly didn’t say, ‘Go attack them.’ I read the tweet. She didn’t say that at all."

The former child star went on, "Sorry, I can’t believe you blamed her for that. That’s not what she did. She didn’t send a mob out to you. The mob was already on the internet, ready to retaliate for anybody."