Raven-Symoné Defends Kelly Clarkson's Decision to Call Out Brooklyn Store Online Amid Feud: 'I Can't Believe You Blamed Her'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Raven-Symoné revealed her strong feelings about Kelly Clarkson's feud with a Brooklyn novelty store, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The topic came up during the Thursday, October 15, installment of The View, as the panel discussed Clarkson's decision to put the shop on blast for how she was allegedly treated after inquiring about a pricey item.
Raven-Symoné Defends Kelly Clarkson
Although some fans argued that Clarkson shouldn't have called the shop out publicly due to potential responses from her millions of fans, Symoné had a different take.
“Kelly didn’t put you in danger. Kelly didn’t," she said during her appearance as guest host on the show. "That’s the internet."
"The internet goes crazy when somebody says something,” Symoné continued. “Kelly didn’t say, ‘Go attack them.’ I read the tweet. She didn’t say that at all."
The former child star went on, "Sorry, I can’t believe you blamed her for that. That’s not what she did. She didn’t send a mob out to you. The mob was already on the internet, ready to retaliate for anybody."
Raven-Symoné Claims Kelly Clarkson Did Nothing Wrong
Sunny Hostin pushed back, suggesting that Clarkson should have known how her fans would react after hearing about her experience in the shop.
“I think that it’s unfair that just because she has that many followers, she’s not allowed to express how she feels about what happened to her," Symoné explained.
Raven-Symoné Relates to Kelly Clarkson
"When I was on The View back in 2016, I explained something that I remember feeling disrespected on the red carpet, and it went viral because people were like, ‘Raven, that’s not what happened,’ when they looked up the video," Symoné recalled.
"I would say to those watching me and to those listening to Kelly, it’s like our experience about the situation might not resonate with you the same way that it resonated with me," she pointed out. "You don’t know my past. You don’t know what I’ve been through."
Raven-Symoné Calls Out Store
"Kelly grew up not with a lot of money," she added. "So if somebody’s touching her trigger button about wealth or money, you don’t know how she received that."
"I saw the video, too, and I feel like if you treated her like every other person that came into that store, then you’re telling everybody they can’t afford it," she concluded. "You don’t know my bank account, you don’t know what my savings and checkings are doing.”