Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné Defends Kelly Clarkson's Decision to Call Out Brooklyn Store Online Amid Feud: 'I Can't Believe You Blamed Her'

Split image of Raven-Symoné and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné discussed Kelly Clarkson's latest scandal during her appearance on 'The View.'

Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Raven-Symoné revealed her strong feelings about Kelly Clarkson's feud with a Brooklyn novelty store, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The topic came up during the Thursday, October 15, installment of The View, as the panel discussed Clarkson's decision to put the shop on blast for how she was allegedly treated after inquiring about a pricey item.

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné Defends Kelly Clarkson

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Clarkson recently put a Brooklyn novelty shop on blast for how staff treated her.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson recently put a Brooklyn novelty shop on blast for how staff treated her.

Although some fans argued that Clarkson shouldn't have called the shop out publicly due to potential responses from her millions of fans, Symoné had a different take.

“Kelly didn’t put you in danger. Kelly didn’t," she said during her appearance as guest host on the show. "That’s the internet."

"The internet goes crazy when somebody says something,” Symoné continued. “Kelly didn’t say, ‘Go attack them.’ I read the tweet. She didn’t say that at all."

The former child star went on, "Sorry, I can’t believe you blamed her for that. That’s not what she did. She didn’t send a mob out to you. The mob was already on the internet, ready to retaliate for anybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné Claims Kelly Clarkson Did Nothing Wrong

Image of According to Raven-Symoné, Kelly Clarkson had every right to call the shop out.
Source: MEGA

According to Raven-Symoné, Kelly Clarkson had every right to call the shop out.

Sunny Hostin pushed back, suggesting that Clarkson should have known how her fans would react after hearing about her experience in the shop.

“I think that it’s unfair that just because she has that many followers, she’s not allowed to express how she feels about what happened to her," Symoné explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné Relates to Kelly Clarkson

Image of Raven-Symoné defended Kelly Clarkson during a recent appearance on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné defended Kelly Clarkson during a recent appearance on 'The View.'

"When I was on The View back in 2016, I explained something that I remember feeling disrespected on the red carpet, and it went viral because people were like, ‘Raven, that’s not what happened,’ when they looked up the video," Symoné recalled.

"I would say to those watching me and to those listening to Kelly, it’s like our experience about the situation might not resonate with you the same way that it resonated with me," she pointed out. "You don’t know my past. You don’t know what I’ve been through."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Susan Dell

Susan Dell Plastic Surgery Rumors Erupt After Billionaire's Wife's Appearance Is Compared to 'Mar-a-Lago Face'

Image of Pete Hegseth

Will the U.S. Livestream Nidal Hasan's Execution by Firing Squad? Everything to Know After Pete Hegseth's Announcement

Raven-Symoné Calls Out Store

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Raven-Symoné criticized the way the store handled the situation.
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné criticized the way the store handled the situation.

"Kelly grew up not with a lot of money," she added. "So if somebody’s touching her trigger button about wealth or money, you don’t know how she received that."

"I saw the video, too, and I feel like if you treated her like every other person that came into that store, then you’re telling everybody they can’t afford it," she concluded. "You don’t know my bank account, you don’t know what my savings and checkings are doing.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.