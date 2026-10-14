Kelly Clarkson's Tense Altercation at Brooklyn Store Revealed in Leaked Security Footage — as Owner Claims Singer Put Staff 'In Danger'

Just days after the saga divided the internet, new security camera footage has revealed Clarkson's exact steps through the Brooklyn shop.

In the video, she enters the store to browse a few items before asking about the mechanical bird at the center of the feud.

The shopkeeper spoke with Clarkson, who turned her back to walk away. He then pointed at something else, but it was too late – Clarkson was no longer engaged in the conversation.

She placed an item back on a shelf before speaking with a cashier in an animated fashion. Clarkson then left the store without further incident, which left public figures divided.

In the video, Clarkson appeared dressed for a low profile, wearing a yellow T-shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. Her casual and less-than-striking outfit, the owner pointed out, was similar to other patrons in the story. He insisted they had no reason to judge or treat her any differently, despite her accusations.