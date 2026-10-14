Kelly Clarkson's Tense Altercation at Brooklyn Store Revealed in Leaked Security Footage — as Owner Claims Singer Put Staff 'In Danger'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson was seen in security camera footage at the very store she accused of snubbing her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The American Idol alum claimed the staff demeaned her when she attempted to make a purchase. Meanwhile, the store insisted Clarkson simply misunderstood.
Kelly Clarkson's Conversation With Shop Owner Captured on Camera
Just days after the saga divided the internet, new security camera footage has revealed Clarkson's exact steps through the Brooklyn shop.
In the video, she enters the store to browse a few items before asking about the mechanical bird at the center of the feud.
The shopkeeper spoke with Clarkson, who turned her back to walk away. He then pointed at something else, but it was too late – Clarkson was no longer engaged in the conversation.
She placed an item back on a shelf before speaking with a cashier in an animated fashion. Clarkson then left the store without further incident, which left public figures divided.
In the video, Clarkson appeared dressed for a low profile, wearing a yellow T-shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. Her casual and less-than-striking outfit, the owner pointed out, was similar to other patrons in the story. He insisted they had no reason to judge or treat her any differently, despite her accusations.
Clarkson Accuses Shop of Cruelty
Clarkson kicked off the feud on October 10, penning a post on social media to call out the store, Art of Play. She claimed they treated her as if she were unable to afford the items in their shop, making a snap judgment.
The singer compared the interaction to the famous scene in Pretty Woman where a store treats a woman with cruelty, assuming she's too poor, only to find out she was wealthy all along.
She said: "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude.
"You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out."
Shop Claims Item Was Not for Sale
The shop denied the allegations, claiming there was simply a communication issue. They insisted the item Clarkson was after, a mechanical bird on prominent display, simply wasn't for sale, but they were willing to help find her something else.
According to the shop, she merely misunderstood their words. However, Clarkson doubled down with proof, insisting there was a visible price tag on the item.
"I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone 'yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.' That all never happened, and now it;s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you're also a liar. Got it," she alleged.
Shopkeeper Claims Fans Pose a 'Danger'
Fans of Clarkson attempted to back the singer, who they pointed out wasn't known for ego-driven celebrity meltdowns.
Adam Rubin, the owner of the shop, claimed the feud spilled into real life.
"We are afraid for the safety of our shopkeepers," he said in an interview.
The shop owner insisted his employees were put into "danger" by Clarkson's public call-out.
Amid the growing feud, Rubin admitted he was undergoing cancer treatment, which he had to put on pause to respond to the anger and backlash.