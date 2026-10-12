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Home > Entertainment > Kelly Clarkson

Inside 'American Idol' Alum Kelly Clarkson’s Nasty Feud With Brooklyn Store Over Alleged 'Pretty Woman' Moment: 'You're Also a Liar'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson escalated her dispute with Brooklyn shop Art of Play, accusing the store of lying about a 'Pretty Woman'-style snub.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Kelly Clarkson has escalated her public dispute with Brooklyn curiosity shop Art of Play, which accused her of lying about an exchange that the singer compared to a snub in the film Pretty Woman.

Sharing a post on her X account, Clarkson wrote she drove to the shop with items she planned on purchasing. She claimed an employee looked at her as if she could not afford the merchandise, then offered to find something comparable.

Clarkson called the employee an "idiot" and urged followers to visit if they wanted to experience Pretty Woman treatment.

RadarOnline.com can reveal what happened.

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Kelly Clarkson Escalates Brooklyn Store Dispute

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Image Of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson and a Brooklyn Store dispute escalated after the singer called an employee an 'idiot.'

Art of Play responded on social media the next day, saying Clarkson had asked about "Molly," a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton used in the store’s magic shows. The shop said the bird is permanently attached to a wall and is not for sale.

The store also said it welcomes all visitors and acknowledged that the experience Clarkson described "would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop." It added that the business had been overwhelmed by the response to her post, writing that it was "suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store."

The statement ended with a reference to Clarkson’s 2012 hit Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).

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What's Happening Between Kelly Clarkson and Art of Play's Social Media Account

Source: @KELLY CLARKSON/X

Clarkson called out the Brooklyn store after their social media post.

Clarkson rejected the shop’s explanation in a follow-up Instagram Stories post. She called the response a "narrative" and shared a grainy photo she said showed the bird displayed beside a $15,000 price tag.

"So you're not only rude, you're also a liar. Got it," Clarkson wrote. She claimed the employee had quoted a price before offering to find something comparable.

The American Idol winner also pushed back against the idea that a small business should be excused for treating customers poorly. "You don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business," she wrote. "It's not that hard to be kind."

She ended with a pointed message to the shop: "Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren't."

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Why the Dispute Draws Online Attention

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Source: @ MEGA

Clarkson is on break after her daytime show ended after seven seasons.

The exchange has prompted a wave of online discussion. Users have weighed the hitmaker's account against the store's explanation. Art of Play’s statement emphasized that all customers are welcome.

Clarkson maintained that the explanation didn't match her experience at the store. The store also clarified via a social media post, trying to clear up the issue with the singer.

The heated dispute comes during a period of change for Clarkson. Her daytime program, The Kelly Clarkson Show, ended after seven seasons in August 2026. At the time, she said she wanted to prioritize her children.

Clarkson has since returned to NBC's The Voice for its 30th season.

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Image Of Kelly Clarkson
Source: @ MEGA

The Art of Play store has reached out to Clarkson for clarifying the issue.

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About Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002. She has scored two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, A Moment Like This and My Life Would Suck Without You. She released eight consecutive top-five albums on the Billboard 200.

Her most recent album, Chemistry, debuted at No. 6 in 2023.

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