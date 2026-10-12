Inside 'American Idol' Alum Kelly Clarkson’s Nasty Feud With Brooklyn Store Over Alleged 'Pretty Woman' Moment: 'You're Also a Liar'

Kelly Clarkson has escalated her public dispute with Brooklyn curiosity shop Art of Play, which accused her of lying about an exchange that the singer compared to a snub in the film Pretty Woman.

Sharing a post on her X account, Clarkson wrote she drove to the shop with items she planned on purchasing. She claimed an employee looked at her as if she could not afford the merchandise, then offered to find something comparable.

Clarkson called the employee an "idiot" and urged followers to visit if they wanted to experience Pretty Woman treatment.

RadarOnline.com can reveal what happened.