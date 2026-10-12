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Home > News > The View

The View's Ana Navarro Advises Against 'Rage Tweeting' Amid Kelly Clarkson's Bitter Feud With Brooklyn Store: 'You Have to Be Careful'

Split image of Ana Navarro and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro offered Kelly Clarkson some words of advice.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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The women of The View have strong feelings about Kelly Clarkson's feud with a Brooklyn novelty shop, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

It was the second "hot topic" discussion of the show on Monday, October 12, as Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the debate about the incident that had social media buzzing all weekend.

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Kelly Clarkson's Viral Feud

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Image of Kelly Clarkson recently called out a Brooklyn novelty shop on social media.
Source: MEGA

Clarkson recently called out a Brooklyn novelty shop on social media.

"It started when Clarkson claimed the store employee who didn't recognize her insinuated she couldn't afford an animated bird that she was interested in," she explained. "But the store posted a response claiming that the bird she asked about wasn't actually for sale."

"Clarkson hit back with a photo of a $15,000 price tag on the bird, posting that, 'He’s not only rude' – not the bird, the guy – 'but also a liar,'" Goldberg continued. "Then the store said, 'Listen, we reached out to Kelly directly to try to clear this up.'"

"So should all this be playing out on social media?" the personality asked.

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Ana Navarro Says Clarkson Must Consider Her Influence

Image of Ana Navarro says Kelly Clarkson must consider her influence before deciding to 'rage tweet.'
Source: MEGA

Navarro sais Clarkson must consider her influence before deciding to 'rage tweet.'

Ana Navarro chimed in to share her perspective on the controversy.

"When my planes get delayed, when my planes get canceled, when I'm stuck at the airport, sometimes I want to rage tweet," she confessed. "Then, I remember all the people who live off the airline and are employed and how silly it looks.”

Navarro concluded by pointing out that Clarkson "has millions and millions and millions more [followers] than I do" and telling her, "You have to be careful because it’s an uneven wielding of power."

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Sara Haines Claims Drama Belongs Offline

Image of Sara Haines claims bringing drama to social media is never a good idea.
Source: MEGA

Haines claims bringing drama to social media is never a good idea.

Her co-hosts responded by cracking a few jokes about the exorbitantly priced bird.

“I want to see a picture of this $15,000 bird," Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed.

Sara Haines said, "It better clean my d--- house if it's going to be [that price]!"

"I think when you go nuclear and put it on social media, you’re no longer looking for a solution," she added. "It just becomes a t-t-for-tat fight that just ends up being negative."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Empathizes With Kelly Clarkson

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Image of Alyssa Farah Griffin says she empathizes with Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she empathized with Clarkson.

Griffin then admitted that, to a degree, she can empathize with Clarkson. Ultimately, however, she thinks the public spat was "reductive."

"I was locked in on this. My husband was watching the Patriots, and I was like, 'I'm watching Kelly Clarkson and this automated bird or whatever,'" she explained. "I've been in a situation once where someone was so rude to me and my family at a restaurant."

"I think about it like once a year," Griffin noted. "It still bothers me. I get the initial wanting to be like, 'This just wasn’t right.'"

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