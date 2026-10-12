The View's Ana Navarro Advises Against 'Rage Tweeting' Amid Kelly Clarkson's Bitter Feud With Brooklyn Store: 'You Have to Be Careful'

It was the second "hot topic" discussion of the show on Monday, October 12, as Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the debate about the incident that had social media buzzing all weekend.

The women of The View have strong feelings about Kelly Clarkson 's feud with a Brooklyn novelty shop, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"It started when Clarkson claimed the store employee who didn't recognize her insinuated she couldn't afford an animated bird that she was interested in," she explained. "But the store posted a response claiming that the bird she asked about wasn't actually for sale."

"Clarkson hit back with a photo of a $15,000 price tag on the bird, posting that, 'He’s not only rude' – not the bird, the guy – 'but also a liar,'" Goldberg continued. "Then the store said, 'Listen, we reached out to Kelly directly to try to clear this up.'"

"So should all this be playing out on social media?" the personality asked.