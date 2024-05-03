Raven-Symone is sticking up for her wife against troll attacks. The former Disney star unloaded on followers, claiming haters have gone too far by sending Miranda death threats after she said she didn't grow up watching That's so Raven, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sternly looking into the camera with her shaken spouse, the childhood actress stated, “I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments. And stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her, and in turn it’s disrespectful to me.”