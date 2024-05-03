'It's Disrespectful': Raven-Symone Begs 'Trolls' to 'Stop' Sending Death Threats to Her Wife Miranda
Raven-Symone is sticking up for her wife against troll attacks. The former Disney star unloaded on followers, claiming haters have gone too far by sending Miranda death threats after she said she didn't grow up watching That's so Raven, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sternly looking into the camera with her shaken spouse, the childhood actress stated, “I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments. And stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her, and in turn it’s disrespectful to me.”
“I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven. I did not watch her as a child,” Miranda clarified.
“But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been at a lot of this work,” she continued. “So I mean, backstage at The View, 25 Words or Less, the list goes on and on.”
“I love That’s So Raven. I think she should’ve won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented. I support her beyond,” she added. Miranda ended her part by expressing how important Raven is to her.
“She also isn’t just Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrities,” she explained. “There is real life here. And that’s why we’re feeling inclined to address this, because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation.”
Raven got the last word, targeting those with a blue check, claiming people with verified accounts have been the ones coming for her wife.
“And for all of the blue checks out there acting like trolls… sit down. Just, thank you, no need,” the former Cheetah Girls star instructed.
Raven shared the video on her TikTok Thursday with the caption, “Please stop with the death threats and miss information [sic] about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her… Stop.”
The star married Miranda in 2020. In the past, Raven expressed appreciation that her wife hadn't seen her most popular show "before she met me."
"It's fantastic! Imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn't look at you like a famous person even though you have been famous your whole entire life," she said on The Tamron Hall Show in 2022. "You get to be seen."
"And Miranda provided me with a reality, with an honest conversation to the point where she forgets that I'm Raven-Symoné or doesn't even consider me that person.”