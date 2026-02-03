EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Abuse Blueprint Laid Bare by Child Abuse Tape Victim — From Shipping Her Around America to Forcing Her to Sleep on Medical Table

That isolation, she said, was a continuation of the control he had already built by grooming her as a young teenager, insisting she call him "Daddy" in private and convincing her they were in a secret but legitimate relationship.

Under the noses of her family and his staff, Landfair's book alleges, the singer tightened his hold by cutting her off from friends, school and music work, then using fear and loyalty to keep her compliant as criminal investigations gathered pace.

Landfair likens the period to being kept in plain sight yet hidden, saying she could sometimes hear parties happening in the same buildings where she was confined.

Her account also details how Kelly prevented her from seeing or hearing any media coverage that might prompt her to question what was happening, including his own television appearances and radio interviews after his indictment.

"I didn't have the TV on, of course," she states. "Robert wouldn't let me follow (his 2008) trial, just like he'd forbidden me from watching his televised BET interview with Ed Gordon or listening to his radio interviews since his indictment six years before. I wasn't allowed to watch, listen to, or read anything that could make me question things: not the news or trending social media stories. So, even though I was two hundred feet from Robert, I might as well have been two thousand miles away."