Putin Cover-Up: Engineer Behind 'Repairs' to Prigozhin Private Jet Under Investigation After Fatal Bombing

According to the Moscow-based Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which has links to the Russian security services, Kitrish was taken into custody shortly after the explosion and has been under interrogation ever since. He was questioned by leading crash investigator Col. Ivan Sibul, and the authorities are currently deciding his fate.

New details about the repairs carried out on the plane before the crash have emerged. One of Prigozhin's flight attendants had complained about waiting for unexplained repairs to be completed.

Investigators have discovered that a turbo-refrigerator "of unknown origin" was fitted on the jet at the last minute. It is believed that a bomb could have been hidden in a wine crate during these repairs.