Russia Behind Manhattan District Attorney Bomb Threats During Trump Hush Money Probe

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” the embattled ex-president wrote on Truth Social late Thursday night.

“Why & who would do such a thing?” Trump continued. “Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”

Although the Manhattan grand jury did not convene on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss criminal charges against Trump, the panel is expected to reconvene on Monday to weigh a possible indictment against the former president.