Russia Behind Manhattan District Attorney Bomb Threats During Trump Hush Money Probe
Russian email addresses were reportedly behind a series of fake bomb threats sent to the Manhattan district attorney last week in an apparent attempt to stop the hush money probe into Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development shortly after it was revealed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and numerous Manhattan court buildings received bomb threats last week, the FBI confirmed the threats were traced back to a series of Russian email accounts.
The threats, which are now being investigated by the NYPD and FBI, were reportedly emailed to local government officials of the Manhattan community board on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Even more shocking are reports that the hoax bomb threats listed numerous government buildings and public schools as the intended targets of alleged pipe bomb attacks.
"The FBI told me that they appear to be coming from Russia," Susan Stetzer, the district manager of Manhattan Community Board 3, told Law360 on Friday.
Stetzer also confirmed the board received four separate threats between Tuesday and Thursday and each of the four threats came from email addresses using @mail.ru domains.
Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on Friday that Manhattan DA Bragg received an envelope last week that contained a death threat and suspicious white powder.
"ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the letter, which was postmarked on Tuesday and originated from Orlando, Florida, reportedly read.
A spokesperson for DA Bragg’s office said the threat “was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bomb and death threats sent to Manhattan last week came shortly after former President Trump escalated his rhetoric regarding the hush money investigation against him and predicted “potential death & destruction” should he be criminally charged in the matter.
“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” the embattled ex-president wrote on Truth Social late Thursday night.
“Why & who would do such a thing?” Trump continued. “Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”
Although the Manhattan grand jury did not convene on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss criminal charges against Trump, the panel is expected to reconvene on Monday to weigh a possible indictment against the former president.