'Frail' Priscilla Presley, 81, Sparks Health Concerns as She's 'Working Herself to Death' to 'Pay the Bills' Amid $50M Legal Fight

However, the tough schedule may be catching up to her as she recently postponed an October 4 speaking engagement at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, leading to speculation that her health may be faltering.

"She is looking very frail and shaky, and she’s not eating very well," an insider claimed. "She’s traveling back and forth, and she's complaining about having regrets about her life. Unfortunately, she's forced to do these shows to 'pay the bills' because, at this rate, she's going to die broke."

The insider claimed, "Things have drastically changed for her financially over the last year. "In the past, she could lean on her daughter, Lisa Marie," heir to the Presley fortune.

A representative for Priscilla has denied the claims.