'Frail' Priscilla Presley, 81, Sparks Health Concerns as She's 'Working Herself to Death' to 'Pay the Bills' Amid $50M Legal Fight
Sept. 4 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley has sparked health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as she appears to be close to working herself to death to "pay the bills."
The 81-year-old continues to travel around the world to attend conventions and events to fund her lavish lifestyle, according to sources, all while battling a $50million lawsuit.
However, the tough schedule may be catching up to her as she recently postponed an October 4 speaking engagement at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, leading to speculation that her health may be faltering.
"She is looking very frail and shaky, and she’s not eating very well," an insider claimed. "She’s traveling back and forth, and she's complaining about having regrets about her life. Unfortunately, she's forced to do these shows to 'pay the bills' because, at this rate, she's going to die broke."
The insider claimed, "Things have drastically changed for her financially over the last year. "In the past, she could lean on her daughter, Lisa Marie," heir to the Presley fortune.
A representative for Priscilla has denied the claims.
Priscilla Presley's Legal Headache
The Presley fortune had once been estimated at $100million, but Lisa Marie sold off 85 percent of Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2005. Over the years, Priscilla's personal fortune has apparently taken a hit due to alleged reckless spending. She's also been dealing with her former business partners in a nasty legal battle.
Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have made shocking allegations in a cross-complaint action against Elvis' ex, in response to the elder abuse lawsuit Priscilla previously filed against them.
Priscilla filed her lawsuit against Kruse and Fialko in July 2024, accusing them of elder abuse and financial fraud, alleging the duo stole $1million from her. She accused Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly "fraudulently induced" her into signing contracts that gave Kruse and her partners, including Fialko, 80 percent of her income.
In response, Kruse and Fialko alleged in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.
Priscilla Presley's Lawyer Calls Allegations 'Shameful'
Kruse and Fialko also accused Priscilla of being a "pit viper willing to prey on her own family," and claimed she is willing to "exploit" anyone to satisfy her "thirst for money."
Priscilla's lawyer, Marty Singer, denied the allegations, calling them "shameful." Earlier this year, according to a pretrial order from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein, "The Court notes the parties are engaged in good faith settlement discussions."
During their squabble, Kruse and Fialko also alleged that actor John Travolta's 15-year-old son, Ben, is the biological offspring of Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough.
The ex-business partners claimed Lisa Marie donated her eggs to help Travolta and his now-deceased wife, Kelly Preston, conceive a child.
'Priscilla Is Losing Sleep Over This'
However, Priscilla's lawyer once again shut down the allegations, raging, "Brigitte and her co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family."
According to an insider, "Priscilla is losing sleep over this. There was a lot of stuff that came out that she did not want out."
Another source claimed Priscilla is anxious over what other allegations will be made if the lawsuit does not get settled and goes to trial.