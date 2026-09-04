Meghan Markle Branded 'Ghoulish' After 'Grinning' Reflection Is Spotted in Gloria Steinem Obit Photo With Son Archie

The picture was one of three photos Markle shared in a Thursday, September 3, Instagram post after the death was announced.

"Celebrating the life and legacy of my friend and mentor, Gloria Steinem," she captioned the update.

The former actress said that after she and her husband, Prince Harry, quit the royal family in 2020 to move to the U.S., "Publicly, we did interviews together, called young voters to encourage them to have their voices heard...and attended award ceremonies" with her good pal "Glo."

Markle then shared, "But privately, she was even better than you would imagine, spending Thanksgiving with our family, introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counseling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivaled cheekiness and wit."