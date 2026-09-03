Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Dies Aged 92 — 'She Continued Working for Equality Until the Very End'

Her death was announced on Wednesday via her official Instagram page.

The caption read: "Yesterday, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her.

"Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end."

The cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

Steinem spent decades fighting for women’s rights and became one of the most influential figures of second-wave feminism from the 1960s onwards.