Kate announced she was in remission from cancer in January, while King Charles, 77, continues treatment after revealing his own diagnosis in February 2024.

Against that backdrop, palace insiders say Kate has made a clear commitment to "stand beside" William as he readies himself for the throne and a "transformative period," which could begin as early as 2026 depending on Charles' health condition.

A source close to the couple said: "The past year has strengthened their bond in a way few expected. Kate fully understands the pressure William is under, particularly with major changes on the horizon."

The source added her message to her husband was unequivocal: "I'm standing beside you through every choice, every shift and every test that comes with it."

According to the insider, Kate has promised to provide stability for their children and to help shape "whatever future monarchy" William envisions.