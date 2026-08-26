Prince William 'Apoplectic' Over Harry and Meghan's Surprise U.K. Move After Sussexes 'Blindsided' Royal Family

"His reaction so far has been about right, actually. Just neutrality. Just keep your powder dry. Don't rise to any of the insults or anything. Just, you know, keep your head down and keep going," the Daily Mail's royal expert Sarah Vine noted on the August 25 episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

Behind the scenes it was a different story.

"We have been told that behind closed doors he was, in fact, apoplectic," Vine shared about William's reaction to Harry, 41, and 45-year-old Markle's bombshell decision to move back to the U.K. with their two young children for a prolonged stay.

Vine snarked that the Sussexes' explosive choice was very typical of the couple, which would naturally annoy William.

"Which wouldn't surprise me, especially since the way they've done it – surprising everybody, not actually looping the family in – it's classic Sussex. They love to do this sort of stuff," she noted about Harry and Markle.