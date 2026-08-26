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Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William 'Apoplectic' Over Harry and Meghan's Surprise U.K. Move After Sussexes 'Blindsided' Royal Family

Photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William is reportedly 'apoplectic' about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deciding to move back to England.

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Aug. 26 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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While Prince William has yet to comment on estranged brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's shock return to the UK, the future king is "apoplectic" and seething behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A top royal insider said that while William, 45, has done a good job of publicly showing "neutrality" about his wayward sibling, he's furious that the Sussexes blindsided the family by announcing their move back to England after the couple's dramatic Megxit in 2020.

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Prince William Is 'Apoplectic' About The Sussexes U.K. Return

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Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is reportedly 'apoplectic' behind closed doors about Prince Harry and Markle's move back to the U.K.

"His reaction so far has been about right, actually. Just neutrality. Just keep your powder dry. Don't rise to any of the insults or anything. Just, you know, keep your head down and keep going," the Daily Mail's royal expert Sarah Vine noted on the August 25 episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

Behind the scenes it was a different story.

"We have been told that behind closed doors he was, in fact, apoplectic," Vine shared about William's reaction to Harry, 41, and 45-year-old Markle's bombshell decision to move back to the U.K. with their two young children for a prolonged stay.

Vine snarked that the Sussexes' explosive choice was very typical of the couple, which would naturally annoy William.

"Which wouldn't surprise me, especially since the way they've done it – surprising everybody, not actually looping the family in – it's classic Sussex. They love to do this sort of stuff," she noted about Harry and Markle.

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Prince Harry's Headline Grabbing Ways Are 'Irritating' to Prince William

Photo of Prince William, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Royal expert Sarah Vine noted how there's 'no love lost currently' between Prince William and Harry.

Vine described why the monarch-in-waiting is so annoyed with his younger brother's impetuous ways.

"William is someone who plays by the book, and I think his brother's desire to always grab the headlines by being so maverick must be quite irritating for him," she explained.

Vine continued, "William and Harry, it's no secret there is no love lost currently between the brothers. Harry has on numerous occasions attacked his brother," referring to his various post-royal life interviews in the U.S. and his incendiary 2023 memoir, Spare.

"Actually, William hasn't really fought back. It wouldn't be right for him to do so. He's in a different position, and he's going to be the next king. So, he has to maintain a sort of veneer of neutrality," she shared, noting that the Prince of Wales can't publicly fight back against any of his brother's claims.

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Prince William Probably 'Irked' by Publicity Hungry Sussexes U.K. Move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry are expected to continue embracing the spotlight in the U.K. despite their status as private citizens and not working royals.

"I suspect internally he's probably a little bit irked by it all. I mean, the worry is that Harry and Megan might sort of set up a rival court, not necessarily intentionally, but just because people will gravitate to them," Vine revealed about William's feelings on the move and how the Sussexes are reportedly planning to get a home in the celebrity-filled Cotswolds where "people will gravitate to them."

Despite Buckingham Palace claiming Harry and Markle will remain private citizens and not half-in, half-out royals as they demanded in 2020, it will become very hard for the public to make that distinction as the couple is expected to start making public appearances with charities and other endeavors after their return to British soil.

Vine pointed out how there has been a "deafening silence from William and Catherine. They have not said anything" about the Sussexes' move.

"I don't expect that they will, and I don't see why they should. It doesn't really concern them."

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'Sometimes Less Is More'

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Wales and Sussexes haven't been in each others' presence since Queen Elizabeth's September 2022 funeral.

Vine believes that the rival couples will inevitably end up face to face later this year, "probably around Christmas or possibly even Remembrance Sunday."

"But I don't think William and Catherine need to comment. You know, sometimes less is more. And I think this is one of those occasions," she added.

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