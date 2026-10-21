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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Regrets Rushing His Last Phone Call With Mom Princess Diana Before Her Tragic Death: 'I'm the One That Has to Live With That'

Split image of Prince Harry and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reflected on his last conversation with Princess Diana.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry got candid about his regrets surrounding the last time he ever spoke to his mother, RadarOnline.com can report.

Princess Diana passed away after a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. She was 36 years old at the time. Her sons, Harry and William, were only 12 and 15, respectively.

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Prince Harry Thinks About Late Mother Daily

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Image of Prince Harry says he thinks of his late mother nearly every day.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry revealed he thinks of his late mother nearly every day.

Harry admitted that he still thinks of his mother "almost everyday."

“It’s just a quick sort of like, ‘Wow, miss you. Wonder what the world would be like if you were still here. Wonder what my family would be like if you were still here,’” he explained in a recent interview.

Recalling the last time that he ever spoke to her, the Duke of Sussex said their conversation took place only hours before the fatal car accident. He and his brother had been staying at Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish retreat, Balmoral, and were eager to get back to playing.

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'How Different That Conversation Would Have Gone'

Prince Harry said he'd wanted to 'run and play' with his cousins during their last call.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said he'd wanted to 'run and play' with his cousins during their last call.

Tragically, the phone call would be the last time Harry ever heard her voice when she was alive.

“If I’d known it was the last call with her, how different that conversation would’ve been,” he admitted. “And I’m the one that has to live with that. And the fact that as a 12-year-old kid, all I wanted to do was go off and run and play with my cousins.”

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Prince Harry Still Feels 'Connected' to Princess Diana

Image of Prince Harry still feels deeply connected to his late mother nearly three decades after her death.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry still feels deeply connected to his late mother nearly three decades after her death.

While Harry carried regrets about his final conversation with Princess Diana, he says he still feels deeply connected to her decades after her death.

“Sometimes, there’s questions that I ask her, looking for some kind of response, and sometimes I do get a response,” he described.

“Maybe I’ve spent too much time in California, but having done the work that I’ve done, there is a connection still with my mom that I really do feel her energy at certain times and certain parts of my life,” Harry added.

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Prince Harry Wants to Help Others

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Harry said he's opening up about his own pain in an effort to help others.
Source: MEGA

Harry said he's opening up about his own pain in an effort to help others.

The 42-year-old revealed that his decision to open up about his own grief stems from a desire to help others face their own.

“I continually get told by everybody from 90-year-olds down to nine-year-olds that the sharing part of my experience, sharing part of my story, has helped them,” Harry revealed. “As long as that’s the case, then I’m always going to try and make it easier for other people. It doesn’t matter whether it’s one or a million.”

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