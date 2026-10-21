Prince Harry Regrets Rushing His Last Phone Call With Mom Princess Diana Before Her Tragic Death: 'I'm the One That Has to Live With That'

Harry admitted that he still thinks of his mother "almost everyday."

“It’s just a quick sort of like, ‘Wow, miss you. Wonder what the world would be like if you were still here. Wonder what my family would be like if you were still here,’” he explained in a recent interview.

Recalling the last time that he ever spoke to her, the Duke of Sussex said their conversation took place only hours before the fatal car accident. He and his brother had been staying at Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish retreat, Balmoral, and were eager to get back to playing.