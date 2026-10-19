EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother Claims Palace Plot Led to Her Death

Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 62, is now telling all and exposing the plot against the People's Princess – and the treacherous whisper campaign that fueled her paranoia and desperation, leading her to ditch her longtime security team and hire the booze-guzzling driver who ended up behind the wheel in the Aug. 31, 1997, Paris wreck.

A rep for Spencer had no comment, while Buckingham Palace responded to the allegations in Spencer's book by saying in a rare statement: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

Spencer claimed BBC journalist and suspected patsy Martin Bashir used fake bank statements to secure the infamous 1995 interview for the popular news show Panorama and suggest Diana was under surveillance by operatives working at the behest of the royals and MI5 agents.

"The consequences of Diana being told, 'You cannot trust anyone,' meant that she was alone that night, really, and I think that she was so convinced that she got rid of her driver, a totally innocent man," charged Spencer, referring to his sister's decision to ditch her reliable security team. He called her death "very, very preventable."