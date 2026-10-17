EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded an 'Attention-Seeker' Over Claim He Chats to Princess Diana's 'Ghost'

Harry, who recently returned to Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, and their two children, explained how he regularly examines a portrait taken by French photographer Patrick Demarchelier for a December 1995 edition of Harper's Bazaar, while describing how he is convinced it is full of her spiritual, ghost-like presence.

Harry said: "I can actually get eye contact from her, and there's a cheekiness in her smile… I just feel very connected to her."

The prince also admitted he sometimes studies the photograph for changes in Diana's appearance, although he recognizes the image remains unchanged.

He went on: "I find myself looking at her and wondering, 'What is she thinking about what I am doing right now?'"

Harry added he examines the portrait "to see if the facial expression changes, but it never does."