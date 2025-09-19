EXCLUSIVE: How Ghost of Princess Diana Haunted Donald Trump's Visit to King Charles

Yet royal insiders note the warmth of the occasion conceals a far more complicated history – one that includes Trump's claims about Charles and Diana seeking membership at Mar-a-Lago and his widely reported pursuit of the princess after her separation.

"There are certain subjects that are completely off limits," a palace insider claimed. "Diana confided to friends that Trump made her feel uneasy, and the palace has had to knock down claims he spread about ties between himself, Charles, and Diana. However polished things may look today, that history still lingers in the background."

In 1994, Trump told the New York Times Charles and Diana had applied to join his newly opened Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, and that he had personally handled their $500,000 membership checks.

The royals responded bluntly, saying: "It's complete nonsense. They have not joined the club."