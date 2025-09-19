Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How Ghost of Princess Diana Haunted Donald Trump's Visit to King Charles

Split photos of Donald Trump, King Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Princess Diana had a bizarre past,

Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's second state visit to Britain has been overshadowed by the lingering specter of Princess Diana, whose discomfort at his advances in the 1990s continues to cast a shadow over his relationship with the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old U.S. president arrived at Windsor Castle for an unprecedented second full state welcome from King Charles III, complete with red carpet ceremony and lavish banquet.

Insiders Say Diana Felt Uneasy Around Trump

Split photos of Donald Trump and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Princess Diana once felt uneasy with Trump.

Yet royal insiders note the warmth of the occasion conceals a far more complicated history – one that includes Trump's claims about Charles and Diana seeking membership at Mar-a-Lago and his widely reported pursuit of the princess after her separation.

"There are certain subjects that are completely off limits," a palace insider claimed. "Diana confided to friends that Trump made her feel uneasy, and the palace has had to knock down claims he spread about ties between himself, Charles, and Diana. However polished things may look today, that history still lingers in the background."

In 1994, Trump told the New York Times Charles and Diana had applied to join his newly opened Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, and that he had personally handled their $500,000 membership checks.

The royals responded bluntly, saying: "It's complete nonsense. They have not joined the club."

Trump Pushed Diana As His 'Ultimate Trophy Wife'

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Broadcaster Selina Scott revealed Trump sent Diana flowers.

Trump later admitted he had only offered honorary memberships. Charles declined, suggesting Trump make a donation to one of his environmental charities instead.

Rumors also swirled in the 1980s and 1990s the couple was considering a Trump Tower apartment in New York.

Those reports, too, were dismissed by the palace, but the publicity was invaluable for Trump, whose real estate empire was weathering multiple bankruptcies at the time.

More damaging were Trump's attempts to woo Diana in the mid-1990s. Broadcaster Selina Scott, a friend of the princess, later recalled Trump sent her huge bouquets of flowers and saw her as the "ultimate trophy wife."

Trump Admitted Regret Over Not Dating Diana

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump admitted he regretted never dating Diana.

Diana confided, "he gives me the creeps," Scott wrote. Trump himself admitted in his 1997 book Art of the Comeback his one regret in the "women department" was not dating Diana, though he denied pursuing her.

A source said: "This second state visit is highly significant for the transatlantic relationship, with issues like trade and defense front and center. But the royals are well aware that Trump has often exploited speculation about Charles and Diana to serve his own interests. That's why the memory of Diana still shadows the occasion."

Trump revisited the Mar-a-Lago claim in 1995, saying, "I didn't say they signed. I said they were members." Yet Charles' only confirmed visit to the resort was in 1988 for a cocktail party before a polo match.

Author Says Trump Sees Himself Above Royalty

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Author Laurence Leamer claimed Trump saw himself as royalty.

Laurence Leamer, author of Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace, said Trump's fascination with royalty is about self-image.

"Trump loves royalty because that's what he wants to be – a democratic king. He's enthralled by them, and he sees himself as their equal, if not their superior."

Leamer added: "He's the luckiest man alive. Anyone else with his history would be disgraced, but he always comes back. For Trump, this visit isn't about diplomacy. It's about attention. He sees himself as the king of the world."

