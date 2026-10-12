Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > The Royal Family

Prince Harry Felt 'Guilty' Being Happy After Mom Diana's Tragic Death — as Duke Reveals What Finally 'Freed' Him

Photos of Diana and Harry
Source: MEGA // @MASTERCLASS/YOUTUBE

Prince Harry is opening up about the guilt he felt after his mother's death.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry opened up on complex feelings he's been harboring since his mother Princess Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can report.

During an appearance in a MasterClass episode on "Building Resilience Through Loss," the Duke of Sussex, 42, admitted that he considered himself a "student of grief."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Felt He Couldn't Hold Space for Joy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Screenshot of Harry and Diana
Source: @MASTERCLASS/YOUTUBE

Diana unexpectedly passed away when Harry was only 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry sat down with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor in a new class that will explain "how to navigate all of life’s passings without suppressing your feelings or succumbing to despair."

He expressed how he felt emotionally shut down following the passing of Diana when he was just 12-years-old. The tragic, high-speed car crash occurred in August 1997 in Paris while she was trying to evade the paparazzi. She was only 36.

"I spent so long emotionally numb because, to a large extent, nobody told me joy was still allowed, but it wasn't betrayal," Harry said.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Couldn't Function Without Adrenaline'

Photo of Harry serving in the military
Source: MEGA

Harry pushed aside grief while serving in the military.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry said he had gone to war twice in his 20s with the idea of running away from his emotions, but they eventually caught up with him.

He considered the "adrenalized state" he was left in following the accident his "superpower" that assisted him in the military, but he knew it was ultimately just a distraction from processing his grief.

"It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function," he says. "I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline," he continued. "I felt like I had to be sad in order to prove to her that I missed her."

During the sit-down, Harry also confessed to forgetting the sound of her voice and what she looked like, but over time, his wounds healed.

"What I discovered was actually she just wanted me to be happy,” Harry says. “And that was a huge mental shift for me. It freed me, and it gave me a whole different outlook on life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Duties Felt Suffocating

Screenshot of Harry from video
Source: MasterClass / YouTube

Harry's grief caught up with him with the weight of years of royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry admitted he only cried at his mother's burial, then didn't shed tears for her again for two decades.

"I was convinced that was strength, but it wasn’t," he says candidly. "It was a 12-year-old boy with no permission to fall apart and no roadmap for how to heal.”

He said he felt like he had to put on a facade to the public, despite having access to resources as a member of the Royal Family, and he frequently had panic attacks when doing public engagements.

"The panic was having to put my suit, jacket, and tie on and suddenly feel suffocated. The panic was going from A to B, getting out of the car in front of all the cameras and the clicks," he said.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photos of King Charles and Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Has 'Denied Tell-All Book Plans Amid Fears of King Charles' Reaction'

Split photos of Princess Diana and Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Intent on Restoring Princess Diana's Royal Title in 30th Anniversary Death Tribute'

Article continues below advertisement

Diana's Presence Looms Over Harry More Than Ever

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry relocated to Canada in 2019 with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry moved to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son Prince Archie in late 2019, taking a step back from royal duties. They later welcomed their daughter, Lilibet.

Shortly after relocating far from his home country, he experienced "an adrenaline crash," causing a rough patch of depression for two weeks as he had much time to think away from the stress of his royal life.

Today, he said he's been able to find happiness in the solace of his family.

“Everything I do, everything I put my energy towards, I hope that my mother will be proud about it,” he said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.