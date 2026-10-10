EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Faces 'Out of Touch' Backlash Over His Emotional Collapse Claims

Speaking in a new MasterClass program about grief and resilience, Harry described suffering an unexpected emotional collapse after leaving the pressures of royal duties behind.

He told neuroscientist Mary-Frances O'Connor he initially wanted to "get some space away from everything" following years of intense public scrutiny.

Harry said: "Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I'd never experienced before."

The prince described struggling to adapt to a quieter domestic existence after spending years operating under considerable pressure.

He added: "It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house."

Harry also said: "I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline."