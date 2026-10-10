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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Faces 'Out of Touch' Backlash Over His Emotional Collapse Claims

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry opened up during a Masterclass program.

Oct. 10 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is facing fierce criticism over his latest revelations about depression – with his account of struggling after escaping royal life being met with accusations a privileged millionaire is out of touch with ordinary people's hardships, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Duke of Sussex, 42, revealed he experienced two weeks of sadness after relocating to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, and their son Archie, now seven, in late 2019.

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Prince Harry Describes Emotional Crash After Leaving Royal Life

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry spoke in a new 'MasterClass' program about grief.

Speaking in a new MasterClass program about grief and resilience, Harry described suffering an unexpected emotional collapse after leaving the pressures of royal duties behind.

He told neuroscientist Mary-Frances O'Connor he initially wanted to "get some space away from everything" following years of intense public scrutiny.

Harry said: "Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I'd never experienced before."

The prince described struggling to adapt to a quieter domestic existence after spending years operating under considerable pressure.

He added: "It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house."

Harry also said: "I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline."

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Critics Go Off on Prince Harry

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critics accused the privileged prince of being out of touch.

His account has fueled renewed debate about the gulf between the Sussexes' privileged circumstances and the financial pressures confronting ordinary families.

Critics of Harry have previously questioned his repeated public disclosures about personal difficulties, arguing his wealth and access to professional support distinguish his circumstances from those of most people.

A royal source noted: "Harry is risking reinforcing the very image he has spent years trying to escape – that of a millionaire prince who seems incapable of recognizing just how fortunate his circumstances are.

"There's a huge section of the public who hear him describing how difficult life became after leaving Britain and think he's behaving like a millionaire crybaby.

"Millions of people experience depression, anxiety, and overwhelming stress while worrying about paying their rent, keeping their jobs, or putting food on the table. They don't have the luxury of retreating to another country and taking time away from their responsibilities."

They added, "That doesn't invalidate Harry's experiences, but it does explain why his latest revelations are provoking such an unsympathetic response and trolling online."

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Prince Harry Reflects on Princess Diana's Death

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry admitted he struggled to remember Princess Diana's laugh.

The prince's comments featured in Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, a MasterClass series exploring trauma, bereavement and emotional recovery.

The 20-lesson program also examines the lasting impact of Diana's death in 1997, when Harry was just 12.

He said: "I consider myself a student of grief."

Harry also described how his mother's death affected his childhood memories and subsequent military service.

"I couldn't remember my mum's laugh," he went on. "Couldn't remember what she looked like. I felt like I had to be sad in order to prove to her that I missed her."

Reflecting on his deployments to Afghanistan, Harry added: "In my twenties I went to war twice, thinking I could outrun my feelings. But that's not what happened."

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Prince Harry Questions His Access to Emotional Support

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry urged grieving people to find joy again in 'Redefining Grief,'

The duke also questioned assumptions his royal upbringing guaranteed access to adequate emotional support.

He noted: "You would think I had the best help in the world. I'm a prince for God's sake, but I was still grieving and didn't have any place to put those feelings."

Harry and Markle returned to Britain in August with Archie and their daughter Lilibet, five, following years living in California.

In his MasterClass trailer, Harry emphasized the importance of rediscovering happiness after bereavement.

He said: "Nobody told me joy was still allowed. That it wasn't a betrayal. This class will hopefully give you that permission."

Harry added: "What you've lived through isn't just something to survive; it's the foundation for what comes next."

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