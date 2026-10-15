EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Ready to Quit UK Already as Meghan Plots US Thanksgiving'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing fresh questions about his future in Britain just two months after returning to his homeland, as sources have told RadarOnline.com Meghan Markle is preparing to take their family back to California for Thanksgiving amid continuing tensions with the royal family.
The Duke of Sussex, 42, and his wife, 45, relocated to England in August with their two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, after six years living in the United States.
Duke of Sussex 'Ready to Quit UK' for Thanksgiving
But with Thanksgiving approaching on November 26, the Sussexes are understood to be considering returning to Los Angeles to reunite with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, 70, and friends.
A source claimed: "Meghan had been missing California deeply and was already making arrangements to reconnect with her social circle during the holidays.
"The Duchess is particularly eager to spend time with her mom, who remains based in the Los Angeles area.
"Her and Harry couple's holiday arrangements for Thanksgiving will largely depend on where Meghan's mother prefers to celebrate, and it means Harry is already ready to quit the UK for at least a few months as he will also most likely be spending Christmas in the US with Meghan, her mother and her friends."
A friend of the Sussexes added Harry would have been "more than happy" to welcome Ragland to Britain, but stressed Markle "wants to go home" for both Thanksgiving and Christmas – and probably New Year.
Sussexes Face Uncertainty Over Their UK Future
The possibility of another extended California visit comes amid growing uncertainty over whether Harry and Markle can establish a lasting family life in Britain while remaining outside the monarchy's working structure.
Their return has also revived questions about Harry's relationship with King Charles, 77, and his estranged brother, Prince William, 44.
Sources close to the Sussexes say both they and the royal family have ruled out the prospect they could have joined the royal family for their traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham.
A friend claimed, "For Harry and Meghan, spending Christmas with the wider royal family would create uncomfortable complications for everyone involved.
"They are not anticipating an invitation to the gathering and have no intention of organizing their holidays around the possibility of receiving one."
Meghan Markle Keeps California Family Ties
The Sussexes last attended the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 2018, when Markle was pregnant with Archie.
They subsequently stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020, eventually establishing their principal residence in Montecito, California.
For Harry, the move back to Britain had raised expectations of greater contact with his father and opportunities for his children to develop closer relationships with their British relatives.
However, the continuing distance between the Sussexes and other senior royals has complicated prospects for a broader reconciliation.
Markle, meanwhile, is said to have maintained close connections with friends in California, where she spent several years developing professional projects and raising her young family.
Her mother has remained an important presence in the Sussexes' lives, particularly since the births of Archie and Lilibet.
The Sussexes have retained their Montecito residence, providing them with an established family base should they decide to spend an extended period in California.
Rift With Prince William and King Charles Deepens
Harry and Markle's estrangement from the royal family has deepened since they abandoned their senior royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.
Their explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Netflix documentary, and Harry's 2023 memoir Spare exposed bitter family divisions and included allegations of racism, media manipulation, and personal betrayal.
Harry's relationship with William remains particularly fractured, while his dealings with King Charles have been overshadowed by ongoing disputes over his UK security set-up, as well as trust and public criticism of the monarchy.
Despite Harry expressing hopes of reconciliation, the Sussexes remain excluded from official royal duties and major family gatherings – including Christmas at Sandringham.