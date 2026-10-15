EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Ready to Quit UK Already as Meghan Plots US Thanksgiving'

But with Thanksgiving approaching on November 26, the Sussexes are understood to be considering returning to Los Angeles to reunite with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, 70, and friends.

A source claimed: "Meghan had been missing California deeply and was already making arrangements to reconnect with her social circle during the holidays.

"The Duchess is particularly eager to spend time with her mom, who remains based in the Los Angeles area.

"Her and Harry couple's holiday arrangements for Thanksgiving will largely depend on where Meghan's mother prefers to celebrate, and it means Harry is already ready to quit the UK for at least a few months as he will also most likely be spending Christmas in the US with Meghan, her mother and her friends."

A friend of the Sussexes added Harry would have been "more than happy" to welcome Ragland to Britain, but stressed Markle "wants to go home" for both Thanksgiving and Christmas – and probably New Year.