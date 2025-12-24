Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Appear in Newly Released Epstein Files Over Exiled Royal's Comments About Andrew Windsor's Relationship With the Sick Pedo

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

An article mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was discussed in an e-mail that was part of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's names turned up in the latest dump of documents related to disgraced late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Among the thousands of items, an email exchange discussed an article about Harry, 41, who dished about his uncle, Andrew Windsor, after he was allegedly recorded by Russian pranksters posing as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Prince Harry Prank Call Discussed in Epstein Files

Photo of Prince Harry Meghan Markle Epstein Files
Source: Department of Justice

A March 2020 article about a prank phone call with Prince Harry received more than 230 million views.

The YouTube page The Royal Grift was the first to uncover copies of an email exchange between two parties, with the author and recipient redacted, in the trove of material released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 23.

The discussion was dated on March 11, 2020, two days after Harry and Markle, 44, made their final appearance as working royals at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The exchange was about one article that Yahoo Lifestyle published titled "Prince Harry comments on Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in Prank."

The sender wrote, "This article is estimated to have over $4million in publicity value. Insane."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Names Appear in Epstein Files

Photo of Prince Harry Meghan Markle Epstein Files
Source: Department of Justice

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were namechecked in the PDF of the email exchange released by the Justice department.

The recipient replied, "Has any other article come close to that? An estimated 231,33,672 readers, and that is just from one stupid article."

The original sender responded, "Nothing that I recall even comes close. For context, a really important Wall Street Journal or Times articles average about 250,000 to 500,000k."

It was then noted that "This had Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Megan Markel (sic) in the same story."

Prince Harry Duped By Pranksters Into Discussing Andrew

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A puzzling Christmas card detail sparked fresh claims that Harry and Meghan were hypocrites.

The article mentioned how Harry allegedly spoke to famed pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, also known as the Vovan and Lexus team, who posed as Thunberg and her father, Svante, during phone calls recorded on December 31, 2019, and January 22, 2020.

The duo released the calls via YouTube and Facebook on March 9, 2020, to coincide with Harry and Markle's final day of duty as working royals.

The calls went down when Harry and Markle were living in a vacation home on Vancouver Island, Canada, both before and after the couple announced on January 8, 2020, that they were stepping back from their senior working roles to seek financial independence.

The prince blabbed to the pranksters of what has become known as Megxit, "Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one."

He added, "And I think there’s a h--- of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."

When asked about Andrew, 65, and his friendship with Epstein, Harry responded, "I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife."

He continued, "We operate in a way of inclusivity, and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family."

Andrew Windsor's Punishment Over Epstein Scandal

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Roberts and the predator's madame Ghislaine Maxwell in the infamous photo.

Less than two months before Harry's comments, Andrew appeared in an ill-fated November 2019 interview with the BBC, where he strenuously denied having s-- with then-underage Epstein trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre.

The former prince was stripped of his royal titles and privileges on October 30 by his older brother, King Charles III. The dramatic move came after Giuffre made damning new claims against Andrew about their alleged s----- encounters in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, released earlier that month.

