EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Appear in Newly Released Epstein Files Over Exiled Royal's Comments About Andrew Windsor's Relationship With the Sick Pedo

The article mentioned how Harry allegedly spoke to famed pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, also known as the Vovan and Lexus team, who posed as Thunberg and her father, Svante, during phone calls recorded on December 31, 2019, and January 22, 2020.

The duo released the calls via YouTube and Facebook on March 9, 2020, to coincide with Harry and Markle's final day of duty as working royals.

The calls went down when Harry and Markle were living in a vacation home on Vancouver Island, Canada, both before and after the couple announced on January 8, 2020, that they were stepping back from their senior working roles to seek financial independence.

The prince blabbed to the pranksters of what has become known as Megxit, "Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one."

He added, "And I think there’s a h--- of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."

When asked about Andrew, 65, and his friendship with Epstein, Harry responded, "I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife."

He continued, "We operate in a way of inclusivity, and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family."