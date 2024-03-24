'North Korea Type Propaganda': Harry and Meghan Ally Questions the Authenticity of the Royal Family's Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis Video

Bouzy, known for his outspoken opinions in the royal sphere, condemned the video as akin to "North Korean propaganda" and criticized the palace for what he perceived as deceit.

In a post on X, Bouzy expressed his skepticism towards the official narrative, stating, "The palace lied, and the British press happily helped them lie."

“The countless ‘conspiracy theory’ headlines, while knowing a lot of what was being said was true,” he wrote in a post shared to his 357,000 followers. “This is really some North Korea / Trumpian type of propaganda."

He shared a follow-up post that read, “I am sorry to hear Kate has cancer, and I hope she has a full recovery. But it is also clear that all three earlier photos of her were fake, and the palace tried to cover it up.”