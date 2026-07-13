Protecting His Crown Jewels! Prince Harry's Manhood Takes Brutal Kick During Trendy Yoga Session Before He Quickly Covers His Groin

Harry has been back in the U.K. since July 6 to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, but the homecoming quickly descended into chaos.

The duke initially complained after an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn, only for it to later emerge that he had repeatedly turned down the offer and didn't change his mind until the eleventh hour, by which point it was too late for staff to prepare the royal residence.

On July 7, Harry's blockbuster phone-hacking case was dismissed by Judge Matthew Nicklin, who tossed out all 97 claims against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

The prince and his six fellow complainants could now be on the hook for ANL's $67million legal tab, which will be determined in a late July hearing.

While wife Meghan Markle and the couple's two children scrapped their plans to join the trip at the last minute over security concerns, they quietly reunited with Harry on July 10 for a private family summit with King Charles III at his country estate, Highgrove House.

The meeting marked the monarch's first time seeing his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in four years, but it came strictly on Charles' terms, with phones, cameras, and recording devices banned and no photographs released to keep the reunion firmly between the monarch and his family.