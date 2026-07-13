Protecting His Crown Jewels! Prince Harry's Manhood Takes Brutal Kick During Trendy Yoga Session Before He Quickly Covers His Groin
July 13 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry grabbed his crotch to prevent it from being stomped on by goats during a wild yoga session, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, was taking part in an event in England for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers at their summer festival, and he was asked to "channel the energy of a goat" while moving through a series of poses before his groin got a kick.
Harry joined a group inside a pen full of goats as they were asked to "envision" the animals' environment and say "thank you, goat," while he and others raised their hands to their heads in the shape of horns.
The prince looked somewhat annoyed when the leader asked the group if they knew any "fun facts about goats," then had a cute nose-to-nose moment with one of the baby animals, saying, "I'll take this one" when asked if he had a "connection" with the creatures.
Prince Harry Gets Kicked in the Groin by a Goat
After the group was asked to lie down on their mats, the goats roamed about the participants when one of the babies hopped over Harry, kicking him in the groin with a hoof.
The prince let out a loud "Ow" and covered his crown jewels with his hands in the video taken by the Associated Press.
Baby goat yoga is nothing new; it became all the rage in Southern California around 2018 and has since spread across the country. The practice is supposed to "combine the mindfulness and stretching of a gentle yoga class with animal-assisted therapy," as goat interactions bring an "element of joy and lightness" to the sessions, according to one company.
Prince Harry Reveals How He Celebrated His Late Mother's Birthday
Aside from having his privates trampled by goats, Harry had a heartfelt moment discussing whether he did anything special to mark what would have been his late mother Princess Diana's 65th birthday on July 1.
"Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake," Harry replied during the Q&A session. "I think traditions are really, really important. Especially when they’re sweet."
Diana was killed on August 13, 1997, in a Paris car crash, when her intoxicated driver plowed into a tunnel pillar trying to evade paparazzi.
King Charles Finally Reunites With Prince Harry's Children Amid Chaotic Trip
Harry has been back in the U.K. since July 6 to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, but the homecoming quickly descended into chaos.
The duke initially complained after an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn, only for it to later emerge that he had repeatedly turned down the offer and didn't change his mind until the eleventh hour, by which point it was too late for staff to prepare the royal residence.
On July 7, Harry's blockbuster phone-hacking case was dismissed by Judge Matthew Nicklin, who tossed out all 97 claims against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.
The prince and his six fellow complainants could now be on the hook for ANL's $67million legal tab, which will be determined in a late July hearing.
While wife Meghan Markle and the couple's two children scrapped their plans to join the trip at the last minute over security concerns, they quietly reunited with Harry on July 10 for a private family summit with King Charles III at his country estate, Highgrove House.
The meeting marked the monarch's first time seeing his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in four years, but it came strictly on Charles' terms, with phones, cameras, and recording devices banned and no photographs released to keep the reunion firmly between the monarch and his family.