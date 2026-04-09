EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Trolled Again Over Meeting With Kanye West After Rapper is Banned From Britain Over Nazi Outbursts

Another source said: "What you see in that clip is a snapshot of a very different cultural moment. Kanye was widely celebrated, Diddy was a major industry figure, and their presence at a memorial concert was seen as a mark of respect. No one involved would have anticipated how their reputations would evolve nearly two decades later."

The video's re-emergence coincides with a series of developments involving both musicians. Combs is currently in jail after being sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October 2025 following a conviction for prostitution-related charges.

It followed a 2025 trial where he was acquitted of more serious racketeering and s-- trafficking charges, but he was convicted of transporting women for prostitution, leading to his incarceration.

West, meanwhile, has been barred from entering the UK after authorities ruled his presence would not be conducive to the public good, following repeated offensive remarks and the release of controversial material.