EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Trolled Again Over Meeting With Kanye West After Rapper is Banned From Britain Over Nazi Outbursts
April 9 2026, Updated 6:50 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's meeting with Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been thrust back into the spotlight as West was slapped with a UK ban following his string of antisemitic and pro-Nazi controversies.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry, 41, is seen in the 2007 footage alongside his now-estranged brother Prince William, 43, greeting West, 48, and the now-jailed Combs, 56, backstage at a charity concert held at Wembley Stadium in London.
Concert Clip Resurfaces Amid Global Controversies
The event was organized by the princes to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of the princes' mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
The clip has now resurfaced amid Kanye West being barred from entering the UK by Britain's Home Office – sparking the cancellation of the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, where he had been due to headline.
A source said: "The timing of this video resurfacing has amplified interest because it connects Harry to figures who are now deeply controversial. At the time, it was a routine backstage moment tied to a major charity event, but viewed through today's lens, it inevitably attracts a different kind of reaction."
Another insider added: "The trolling over this for Prince Harry has been brutal – a lot of people have been resharing it and laughing about how the footage hasn't aged well considering Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kanye's massive controversies."
In the footage, Harry appears relaxed, wearing an open shirt and chatting with the two musicians, while Prince William engages West in conversation about music.
At one point, West offered his distinctive white shutter shades to Harry, who declined, saying: "No, no, no, no."
The group shares a light-hearted exchange before the princes thank the performers for attending.
Changing Public Perception Reframes Past Moments
Another source said: "What you see in that clip is a snapshot of a very different cultural moment. Kanye was widely celebrated, Diddy was a major industry figure, and their presence at a memorial concert was seen as a mark of respect. No one involved would have anticipated how their reputations would evolve nearly two decades later."
The video's re-emergence coincides with a series of developments involving both musicians. Combs is currently in jail after being sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October 2025 following a conviction for prostitution-related charges.
It followed a 2025 trial where he was acquitted of more serious racketeering and s-- trafficking charges, but he was convicted of transporting women for prostitution, leading to his incarceration.
West, meanwhile, has been barred from entering the UK after authorities ruled his presence would not be conducive to the public good, following repeated offensive remarks and the release of controversial material.
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UK Ban And Festival Fallout Add To Controversy
A source said: "The renewed focus on Harry isn't about anything he did wrong – it's more about how historical associations can be reinterpreted in light of current events. Public figures often find that past interactions resurface and are judged against today's standards. But this footage will continue to haunt him."
The UK government's decision to refuse West entry has drawn political backing, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating that the rapper should never have been invited to perform.
The move resulted in the cancellation of the Wireless Festival, which had been scheduled to run from July 10 to 12.
At the time of Harry's meeting with West, the Diana tribute concert had brought together major global artists to honor the tragic royal's legacy, with Harry and William publicly thanking performers for their involvement.
One insider said: "It's a reminder of how quickly public perception can shift. Moments that once seemed entirely unremarkable can take on new meaning years later, especially when the people involved become subjects of wider controversy."