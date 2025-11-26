Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Royal Demands' to Relinquish His Titles as 'Dying' King Charles Cuts Deal to Banish Brother After His Connection to Epstein is Revealed

king charles and prince andew
Source: mega

King Charles was forced to give in to Prince Andrew's demands before he agreed to leave his royal life.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Disgraced Prince Andrew has finally agreed to vacate his royal title in light of his association with Jeffrey Epstein – but only under certain conditions, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The British now-commoner had a laundry list of demands he forced his older brother King Charles to sign off on, before officially leaving the royal life behind.

king charles and prince andew
Source: mega

Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles due to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

After years of dodging questions about his friendship with the notorious sex offender Epstein, Charles, 77, booted his scandal-plagued brother from royal life, stripping him of his birthright title as a prince.

Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, had insisted for months he would never leave Royal Lodge, his $40million, 30-room residence on the Windsor estate, protected by what he saw as a cast-iron legal agreement allowing him to stay until 2078.

He finally changed his tune, but only with some specific new living conditions. Famed British biographer Andrew Lownie told RadarOnline.com that Andrew, 65, wasn't going to go voluntarily.

"He’d been holding out for all sorts of requirements," Lownie claimed. "One is that he has a proper staff at his new home; two, that that position is guaranteed when (Prince William) imparts the throne; three, that he was paid large sums of money, not just an allowance, just to get out."

Threats Against Andrew's Family

photo of prince andew
Source: mega

Andrew wanted to make sure he had a home and was financially independent before stepping down.

Vacating his titles also saved Andrew's family from further embarrassment. Insiders contend the angry King made clear to his brother that any continued resistance to stepping away risked drawing Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, into the fallout of their father's scandals.

One senior source claimed: "The signal couldn't have been clearer. Beatrice and Eugenie would be protected, but only if Andrew stood down. Their titles, positions, and future roles were very much part of the discussion."

Another added: "It wasn't presented as an ultimatum, but the meaning was obvious – it was basically a bribe, but put in the most polite language. Had Andrew continued to dig in, the King and Prince William would have been forced to look at broader changes for his daughters."

Andrew's Family Will Be Protected

photo of prince andew
Source: mega

He also caved in order to protect his daughters' legacies.

Under the understanding set out to Andrew, Beatrice, and Eugenie would retain their titles of princess, keep their positions in the line of succession, and continue to be considered eligible for future public roles.

Beatrice would also remain a Counsellor of State, able to act for the King if required.

"For Andrew, safeguarding his daughters was the red line," the source claimed. "Once he was assured their position would remain intact, he stepped aside."

Fergie's On Her Own

photo of sarah ferguson.
Source: mega

He asked for no concessions for ex-wife Sarah Feguson.

While Andrew was busy protecting his daughter's future, those same guarantees do not seem to apply to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has also lost her Duchess title under royal protocol.

As Lownie noted: "What is interesting is he doesn’t seem to be doing any negotiating on behalf of his wife. They seem to have parted ways, and she has been left to fend for herself.

"So, the so-called 'happiest divorced couple in the world' doesn’t turn out to be quite like that."

