EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Royal Demands' to Relinquish His Titles as 'Dying' King Charles Cuts Deal to Banish Brother After His Connection to Epstein is Revealed

After years of dodging questions about his friendship with the notorious sex offender Epstein, Charles, 77, booted his scandal-plagued brother from royal life, stripping him of his birthright title as a prince.

Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, had insisted for months he would never leave Royal Lodge, his $40million, 30-room residence on the Windsor estate, protected by what he saw as a cast-iron legal agreement allowing him to stay until 2078.

He finally changed his tune, but only with some specific new living conditions. Famed British biographer Andrew Lownie told RadarOnline.com that Andrew, 65, wasn't going to go voluntarily.

"He’d been holding out for all sorts of requirements," Lownie claimed. "One is that he has a proper staff at his new home; two, that that position is guaranteed when (Prince William) imparts the throne; three, that he was paid large sums of money, not just an allowance, just to get out."