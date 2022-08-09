Can't Stop Coughing! President Biden Struggles To Deliver Speech, Pauses To Sip Water After COVID-19 Isolation

President Biden struggled to make it through his CHIPS Bill signing speech, coughing incessantly and pausing to sip water after his bout with COVID-19, Radar has learned.

#46 agreed to invest more than $200 billion over the next five years to help the U.S. regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing and compete with China, making it official Tuesday morning.

It will boost American research, development, and production, the White House tweeted. "And so much science and technology!"