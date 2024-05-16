WATCH: President Biden Almost Suffers Another Nasty Spill During Ceremony for Fallen Police Officers
President Joe Biden almost suffered another nasty spill this week during a ceremony for fallen police officers in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest incident occurred on Wednesday as President Biden, 81, was escorted to the stage to speak at this year’s National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol.
But Biden barely walked onto the stage before he tripped over one of the large steps leading up to the microphone. Luckily, the accident-prone commander-in-chief caught himself and managed to arrive at the microphone without any further incidents.
“Police officer is not just what you do,” President Biden said after successfully reaching the center of the stage to speak. “It’s who you are.”
Still, several critics ridiculed Biden after a video of his near fall went viral on social media.
“Biden trips (again) as he's led on stage at the national Peace Officers Memorial Service,” an account for the Republican National Committee wrote alongside a clip of the incident on Wednesday.
“President Biden's stumble at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service is a symbol of the current administration's stumbles in policy and leadership,” one X user responded to RNC Research’s post.
“This guy thinks he can find a way out of this mess he caused,” another user wrote, “he can't even find his way off a stage!”
“Oh, Lord, will he make it up the debate stage?” one more user wrote regarding the newly announced presidential debates between President Biden and ex-President Donald Trump later this year.
Meanwhile, other X users who viewed the video on Wednesday defended Biden and noted how the president successfully managed to catch himself before he suffered another potential spill.
“And recovers perfectly,” one X user pointed out. “Total coordination to be that smooth. Lot of people would have gone down.”
“You make too much of it,” added another individual. “As long as he is alright and recoups, somewhat.”
“I've watched this four times,” tweeted one skeptical viewer. “Where does he trip?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Wednesday would not be the first time that President Biden almost suffered a mighty spill during his presidency.
The 81-year-old leader has tripped up the steps to Air Force One several times during his first three years in the White House, including just earlier this year.
While Biden has mostly been able to successfully catch himself before he tumbled to the ground, the president did suffer some nasty falls during other events where he could not manage to catch himself in time.
One particularly startling fall occurred last year shortly after the president finished a graduation commencement speech for the U.S. Air Force Academy.
President Biden’s falls, as well as his many verbal blunders and gaffes, have left many American voters concerned about the 81-year-old leader ahead of this year’s presidential election in November.