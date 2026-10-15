Inside Pope Leo XIV's Cancer Battle — After Pontiff Underwent Surgery to Remove Part of His Right Lung

Pope Leo XIV is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors discovered a small, localized nodule that was later confirmed to be lung adenocarcinoma.

The 71-year-old pontiff had initially said the growth was detected during routine medical examinations and was caught at a “very early stage.”

The pope, known for his active lifestyle, including weekly tennis games and swimming, underwent the procedure at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on October 13. The surgery lasted about 90 minutes and was completed without complications, according to the Holy See Press Office.