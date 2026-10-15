Inside Pope Leo XIV's Cancer Battle — After Pontiff Underwent Surgery to Remove Part of His Right Lung
Oct. 15 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
Pope Leo XIV is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors discovered a small, localized nodule that was later confirmed to be lung adenocarcinoma.
The 71-year-old pontiff had initially said the growth was detected during routine medical examinations and was caught at a “very early stage.”
The pope, known for his active lifestyle, including weekly tennis games and swimming, underwent the procedure at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on October 13. The surgery lasted about 90 minutes and was completed without complications, according to the Holy See Press Office.
Vatican Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis
The Vatican confirmed after surgery that the removed tissue was diagnosed as lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer and a form of non-small cell lung cancer.
The cancer begins in glandular cells, often in the outer portion of the lungs, and can be found before it has spread.
Smoking remains the leading risk factor for lung adenocarcinoma, although the disease also occurs in people who have never smoked. Other lung cancer risk factors include exposure to radon, asbestos, air pollution, and certain cancer-causing chemicals, as well as previous radiation treatment.
Why Doctors Spotted It Early
Lung cancer often produces no symptoms until it has become more advanced, according to the American Cancer Society.
When symptoms do occur, they can include a persistent or worsening cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and recurring respiratory infections.
In Leo’s case, doctors discovered the small lung nodule during routine medical examinations. He publicly described it as localized and detected at a very early stage before undergoing surgery.
For people at high risk of lung cancer, the American Cancer Society recommends annual screening with a low-dose CT scan for adults ages 50 to 80 who currently smoke or formerly smoked and have at least a 20-pack-year smoking history.
The Operation To Remove Lung Lobe
Doctors removed the lower lobe of Leo’s right lung using a video-assisted technique. The right lung has three lobes, while the left lung has two.
The Vatican said the procedure was performed to achieve a “radical resection,” and tissue examined during the operation confirmed the adenocarcinoma diagnosis.
Doctors have not publicly disclosed the cancer’s stage or whether it spread to nearby lymph nodes. Further examination of the tissue is expected to help determine whether additional treatment will be necessary.
What Comes Next For The Pontiff
Leo’s immediate recovery has been encouraging. As of October 15, the Vatican said he had a good second night at Gemelli, got up for breakfast and continued recovering as expected.
He has also been walking, eating normally, and undergoing respiratory physiotherapy.
Surgery can be sufficient for some localized lung cancers, while additional treatment may be considered depending on the cancer’s stage and molecular characteristics. Options can include chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy or targeted therapy.
The Vatican has said Leo is expected to remain hospitalized for about a week, with public audiences canceled through October 20. His planned November 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru remains on the schedule for now, although his recovery and pending medical results could affect those plans.