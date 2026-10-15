Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Pope Francis

Inside Pope Leo XIV's Cancer Battle — After Pontiff Underwent Surgery to Remove Part of His Right Lung

Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV had a surgery which removed a part of his lung

Oct. 15 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pope Leo XIV is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors discovered a small, localized nodule that was later confirmed to be lung adenocarcinoma.

The 71-year-old pontiff had initially said the growth was detected during routine medical examinations and was caught at a “very early stage.”

The pope, known for his active lifestyle, including weekly tennis games and swimming, underwent the procedure at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on October 13. The surgery lasted about 90 minutes and was completed without complications, according to the Holy See Press Office.

Article continues below advertisement

Vatican Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV has adenocarcinoma, which is usually caused by smoking

The Vatican confirmed after surgery that the removed tissue was diagnosed as lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer and a form of non-small cell lung cancer.

The cancer begins in glandular cells, often in the outer portion of the lungs, and can be found before it has spread.

Smoking remains the leading risk factor for lung adenocarcinoma, although the disease also occurs in people who have never smoked. Other lung cancer risk factors include exposure to radon, asbestos, air pollution, and certain cancer-causing chemicals, as well as previous radiation treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Doctors Spotted It Early

Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV's cancer was found early due to a nodule in the lung

Lung cancer often produces no symptoms until it has become more advanced, according to the American Cancer Society.

When symptoms do occur, they can include a persistent or worsening cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and recurring respiratory infections.

In Leo’s case, doctors discovered the small lung nodule during routine medical examinations. He publicly described it as localized and detected at a very early stage before undergoing surgery.

For people at high risk of lung cancer, the American Cancer Society recommends annual screening with a low-dose CT scan for adults ages 50 to 80 who currently smoke or formerly smoked and have at least a 20-pack-year smoking history.

Article continues below advertisement

The Operation To Remove Lung Lobe

Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV had a surgery to remove the lower lobe

Doctors removed the lower lobe of Leo’s right lung using a video-assisted technique. The right lung has three lobes, while the left lung has two.

The Vatican said the procedure was performed to achieve a “radical resection,” and tissue examined during the operation confirmed the adenocarcinoma diagnosis.

Doctors have not publicly disclosed the cancer’s stage or whether it spread to nearby lymph nodes. Further examination of the tissue is expected to help determine whether additional treatment will be necessary.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke Blasts Hollywood's 'Greedy' Power Players and Predicts Massive Rebellion Against Entertainment Industry

picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle to Snub U.S. Return in Favor of Finding a 'Rich European Husband' After Quitting Greek Embassy Post

What Comes Next For The Pontiff

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

The Vatican has yet to share details about Pope Leo XIV's treatment plan after surgery

Leo’s immediate recovery has been encouraging. As of October 15, the Vatican said he had a good second night at Gemelli, got up for breakfast and continued recovering as expected.

He has also been walking, eating normally, and undergoing respiratory physiotherapy.

Surgery can be sufficient for some localized lung cancers, while additional treatment may be considered depending on the cancer’s stage and molecular characteristics. Options can include chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy or targeted therapy.

The Vatican has said Leo is expected to remain hospitalized for about a week, with public audiences canceled through October 20. His planned November 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru remains on the schedule for now, although his recovery and pending medical results could affect those plans.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.