EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Fans Revisit Sexual Link to His Cancer Battle
Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas' admission oral s-x was linked to his cancer battle has resurfaced among fans following the publication of his memoir, which reveals the devastating physical and emotional toll of his illness.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actor, 82, revisits his stage four cancer diagnosis in August 2010 in One Helluva Ride, describing seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation that left him 40 pounds lighter.
Fans Revisit Candid Cancer Comments
Douglas, married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, previously made headlines in a 2013 interview when he attributed his cancer to human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection associated with certain throat cancers.
Fans have now revisited Douglas' unusually candid remarks and are sharing them online as the spotlight falls on his memoir.
The renewed attention recalls an interview in which Douglas was asked whether he regretted his smoking and drinking habits, both established risk factors for throat cancer.
Asked if he regretted his years of smoking and drinking, Douglas said: "No. Because without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV (human papillomavirus), which actually comes about from c-nnilingus.
"I did worry if the stress caused by my son's incarceration didn't help trigger it. But yeah, it's a sexually transmitted disease that causes cancer. And if you have it, c-nnilingus is also the best cure for it."
'By the Third Week I Was in Real Trouble'
The actor was diagnosed with cancer in August 2010, following months of oral discomfort. The cause of Douglas's cancer had long been assumed to be related to his smoking and alcohol intake.
HPV – the sexually transmitted virus best known as a cause of cervical and a-al cancer and genital warts – is thought to be behind a spike in oral cancer cases.
Douglas said in his memoir he lost 40 pounds when he was ill over a decade and a half ago.
He writes that after receiving his diagnosis in August 2010, he underwent seven weeks of radiation and chemotherapy.
Douglas compared the sessions to the "seven circles of h-ll."
He wrote: "At first, the pain was bad but manageable, but by the third week I was in real trouble."
Recovery Changed His Perspective on Life
After his recovery, Douglas found out from doctors that his cancer was in remission.
He said about his reaction to the news: "I broke down crying. To say cancer humbled me would be an understatement. It made me more thankful for everything in my life.
"It's difficult to talk about, but it felt like a rebirth. My priorities changed. Cancer showed me what family is. It made me feel a love that I never knew really existed.
"I saw everything a little bit clearer, and a little bit brighter, and became far more conscious of how I spent my time."
Five Decades of Hollywood Success
Douglas has enjoyed a Hollywood career spanning more than five decades, establishing himself as one of cinema's most recognizable stars.
The son of screen legend Kirk Douglas, he first found fame in television's The Streets of San Francisco before producing the Oscar-winning One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.
He won his own Academy Award for playing ruthless financier Gordon Gekko in Wall Street and starred in hits including Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct and The Game. .