EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Fans Revisit Sexual Link to His Cancer Battle

Douglas, married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, previously made headlines in a 2013 interview when he attributed his cancer to human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection associated with certain throat cancers.

Fans have now revisited Douglas' unusually candid remarks and are sharing them online as the spotlight falls on his memoir.

The renewed attention recalls an interview in which Douglas was asked whether he regretted his smoking and drinking habits, both established risk factors for throat cancer.

Asked if he regretted his years of smoking and drinking, Douglas said: "No. Because without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV (human papillomavirus), which actually comes about from c-nnilingus.

"I did worry if the stress caused by my son's incarceration didn't help trigger it. But yeah, it's a sexually transmitted disease that causes cancer. And if you have it, c-nnilingus is also the best cure for it."