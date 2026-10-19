Pete Hegseth's Controversial Pastor Supports Public Execution and 'Prefers Firing Squad' Over Lethal Injection — After Trump Shuts Down Livestreaming Plan

Wilson said, "I support the execution of Hasan, and prefer public executions to private." He added, "I prefer the older forms, like a firing squad, as opposed to attempts to 'medicalize' it, as with the recent botched execution by injection in Tennessee."

Douglas Wilson , the Idaho pastor who leads the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches and preaches at the Washington church Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends, said he supports the execution of Nidal Hasan and prefers a public firing squad to a private lethal injection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Douglas Wilson supported the plan to livestream the execution of the Fort Hood shooter.

He said he prefers public executions to those "conducted in the recesses of a prison somewhere in the middle of the night," and that "executions in the scriptures were public."

Wilson also noted public executions can "turn into a circus," and that the Pentagon has a responsibility to head off "ghoulish behavior," while admitting, "That will be challenging with a live stream."

Wilson has written for decades that capital punishment is biblically authorized for murderers, rapists, kidnappers, and abortionists, and he has described CREC as seeking a form of Christendom in which civil law reflects that reading.