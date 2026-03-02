Bank Robber Who Held Gun to Paula Deen's Head During Heist Found Dead in NYC Apartment

Eugene Thomas King Jr., the man responsible for the robbery, was discovered in his apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The bank robber who held a gun to Paula Deen 's head during a heist was found dead in his New York City apartment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When police and EMS arrived on the scene, they found King Jr. unconscious and pronounced him dead. According to the medical examiner, he died of natural causes.

In a statement to TMZ, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed his death was caused by hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The robbery took place in 1987, when a not-yet-famous Deen, 79, was working as a bank teller. In a statement to police following the heist, Deen claimed King Jr. "never took the gun out of my face."

He ended up getting convicted and serving time, telling police he "never intended to hurt anyone" and asking them to tell Deen he was sorry.