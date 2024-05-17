Pelosi Attacker Sentenced: Hammer-Wielding Man Gets 30 Years for Bloody Assault, Attempted Kidnapping
David DePape, the man convicted in a bloody hammer attack on Paul Pelosi and attempted kidnapping of his wife, former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was sentenced by a federal judge to 30 years in prison on Friday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
DePape, 44, who has been characterized as a right-wing conspiracy theorist, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco during the early morning hours of October 28, 2022, leading to the violent confrontation.
After demanding to know the whereabouts of Nancy, 84, DePape bludgeoned Paul, 84, with a hammer, leaving him with serious injuries including a skull fracture.
The former House speaker, in her own letter to the court, requested a "very long" sentence for DePape. She said the attack "[f]illed me with great fear and deep pain."
Paul Pelosi says he's still suffering dizziness, headaches, balance problems, nerve pain and walking challenges after being struck by David DePape with a hammer.
Paul Pelosi revealed his ongoing health problems in a letter to a federal judge Friday before the sentencing of DePape, who was convicted last November of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer in October 2022. The judge sentenced DePape to 30 years.
"I walk slowly and have difficulty with my balance. Nearly every day I get headaches that become migraines unless quickly addressed," Paul Pelosi wrote. "I need to sleep during the day and cannot tolerate bright lights or loud noises for extended periods of time."
"For months, sleeping alone in my home was very difficult because I kept remembering the defendant breaking into my house," Paul Pelosi said, continuing, "The defendant severely damaged the nerves in my left hand. My forehand was 'de-gloved' exposing raw nerves and blood vessels. Surgeries and treatments mostly healed the skin, but underneath I still feel pinched nerves in my left hand. This makes basic tasks like using buttons, cutlery and simple tools more difficult."
He was found guilty in November 2023 of two charges: attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties.
Prosecutors asked that DePape receive the maximum sentence for both counts: 20 years for the kidnapping charge and 30 years for the assault charge. Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted this request but ruled that the sentences would be served concurrently. The defendant was also granted credit for time already served.
"The defense team was permitted to argue its theory to the jury – that the defendant targeted Speaker Pelosi because he believed she was part of an elite, corrupt cabal and because of her role as the head of the Democratic Party,” prosecutors argued
In the aftermath of the attack, David expressed remorse for the harm caused to Paul, emphasizing, "He was never my target, and I’m sorry he got hurt." This apology, however, does not diminish the severity of the crime committed or the traumatic impact it had on the victim and his family.
DePape still faces additional legal proceedings at the state level for charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.