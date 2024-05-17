Pelosi Attacker Sentenced: Hammer-Wielding Man Gets 30 Years for Bloody Assault, Attempted Kidnapping

David DePape was sentenced to 30 years minus credit for time served for his hammer attack on Paul Pelosi and attempted kidnapping of Nancy Pelosi.

After demanding to know the whereabouts of Nancy, 84, DePape bludgeoned Paul, 84, with a hammer, leaving him with serious injuries including a skull fracture.

DePape, 44, who has been characterized as a right-wing conspiracy theorist, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco during the early morning hours of October 28, 2022​, leading to the violent confrontation.

David DePape , the man convicted in a bloody hammer attack on Paul Pelosi and attempted kidnapping of his wife, former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi , was sentenced by a federal judge to 30 years in prison on Friday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former House speaker, in her own letter to the court, requested a "very long" sentence for DePape. She said the attack "[f]illed me with great fear and deep pain."

Paul Pelosi says he's still suffering dizziness, headaches, balance problems, nerve pain and walking challenges after being struck by David DePape with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi revealed his ongoing health problems in a letter to a federal judge Friday before the sentencing of DePape, who was convicted last November of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer in October 2022. The judge sentenced DePape to 30 years.

"I walk slowly and have difficulty with my balance. Nearly every day I get headaches that become migraines unless quickly addressed," Paul Pelosi wrote. "I need to sleep during the day and cannot tolerate bright lights or loud noises for extended periods of time."

"For months, sleeping alone in my home was very difficult because I kept remembering the defendant breaking into my house," Paul Pelosi said, continuing, "The defendant severely damaged the nerves in my left hand. My forehand was 'de-gloved' exposing raw nerves and blood vessels. Surgeries and treatments mostly healed the skin, but underneath I still feel pinched nerves in my left hand. This makes basic tasks like using buttons, cutlery and simple tools more difficult."