Paul Murdaugh's Ex Morgan Doughty ENGAGED Weeks After Accusing Murderer Alex's Slain Son Of Abuse
The ex-girlfriend of the late Paul Murdaugh, Morgan Doughty, is engaged to be married just weeks after speaking out about her allegedly violent relationship with convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s youngest son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come shortly after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, Paul’s ex is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Batten.
Morgan and Batten’s engagement also comes just days after she appeared on the Netflix documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal to speak out about her tumultuous relationship with the slain Murdaugh son.
“I think that our relationship is just something that I really clung to just because when it was good, it was really good,” the 24-year-old explained. “But when it was bad, it was really bad.”
Doughty went on to allege that on more than one occasion Paul would become extremely violent towards her, while during at least one incident he screamed, spat on, and punched her during an argument.
“He got on top of me, and I just remember him screaming: ‘I told you to shut up,’” she recounted. “Just holding down my throat.”
“I just remember then he punched me really hard in the knee,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paul and Doughty’s relationship ultimately came to an end on the night of February 23, 2019 after the then-couple’s friend – Mallory Beach – died after being thrown from a boat being driven by the youngest Murdaugh son.
- Stephen Smith-Buster Murdaugh Homicide Investigation: State Trooper Who Responded Says He Knew Immediately It Wasn't ‘Hit And Run’
- Stephen Smith's Death Officially Ruled Homicide 8 Years After Body Found Near Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Home
- Alex Murdaugh’s Son Denies ‘Vicious’ Rumors He Played Role In Classmate Stephen Smith’s Death: ‘I Have Been Targeted And Harassed’
“She was done,” Doughty’s mother said regarding her daughter and Paul’s relationship. “That was it.”
“She always said that Mallory saved her, and that's one way, really, she saved her,” Mrs. Doughtry added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, two years after the February 2019 boat crash – on June 7, 2021 – Alex Murdaugh murdered 22-year-old Paul alongside Paul’s mother, Maggie, at the family’s home in Islandton, South Carolina.
Earlier this month, on March 2, Alex was found guilty of murdering his son and wife.
The Murdaugh patriarch was sentenced to life in prison one day after being found guilty of the double homicide, and his oldest son – Buster Murdaugh – is now being accused of being involved in the July 8, 2015 murder of his classmate Stephen Smith.