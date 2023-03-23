Paul Murdaugh's Ex Morgan Doughty ENGAGED Weeks After Accusing Murderer Alex's Slain Son Of Abuse

The ex-girlfriend of the late Paul Murdaugh, Morgan Doughty, is engaged to be married just weeks after speaking out about her allegedly violent relationship with convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s youngest son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come shortly after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, Paul’s ex is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Batten.