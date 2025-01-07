Pamela Anderson Reveals Reason She Was 'Almost Killed' on Flight After Male Passenger Mistook Her for Member of Country Group The Chicks

Anderson, 57, recalled the harrowing incident during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Host Josh Horowitz asked her if she was even mistaken for other celebrities – prompting a shocking answer.

"Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing?" Anderson asked Horowitz. "I almost got killed on a plane."

In 2003, the country music group then known as The Dixie Chicks faced intense backlash after lead singer Natalie Maines told a crowd the band did not support the imminent Allied invasion of Iraq, and was "ashamed" that President George W. Bush was from Texas.

The group was almost instantly blacklisted by country music stations. They were also the targets of repeated death threats.

The singers are now known as The Chicks.