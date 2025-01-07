Pamela Anderson Reveals Reason She Was 'Almost Killed' on Flight After Male Passenger Mistook Her for Member of Country Group The Chicks
A case of mistaken identity nearly cost Pamela Anderson her life.
The former Baywatch beauty said she was terrified after being the target of a fellow passenger on a flight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anderson, 57, recalled the harrowing incident during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Host Josh Horowitz asked her if she was even mistaken for other celebrities – prompting a shocking answer.
"Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing?" Anderson asked Horowitz. "I almost got killed on a plane."
In 2003, the country music group then known as The Dixie Chicks faced intense backlash after lead singer Natalie Maines told a crowd the band did not support the imminent Allied invasion of Iraq, and was "ashamed" that President George W. Bush was from Texas.
The group was almost instantly blacklisted by country music stations. They were also the targets of repeated death threats.
The singers are now known as The Chicks.
It seems at the time so was Anderson.
She revealed on the podcast: "This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, 'Do you know what this country's done for you?'
"And I was like, 'Oh, my God. What have I done?'"
The Last Showgirl star said the man made a growling noise at her whenever she would glance over at him. He eventually became visibly violent.
She continued: "This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me. And, end up, he thought I was a Dixie Chick."
Anderson and the crowd laughed in relief at the now-comical story.
Sadly, Anderson has had to deal with threats of violence throughout her life. In November she opened up about her traumatic childhood, which saw her molested as a child, raped at 12, and gang raped in her teens.
The actress discussed her turbulent relationship with her father, Barry, and mother, Carol, in an interview in The Sunday Times, claiming they were "loving," while also admitting she now "feels more myself than ever" having created a "character" she embodied to deal with the "trauma" she suffered growing up.
She said: "I did not have an easy childhood. Despite loving parents, I was molested from age six by a female babysitter.
"I went to a friend's boyfriend's house and his older brother decided to teach me backgammon which led into a back massage, which led into rape. My first heterosexual experience.
"He was 25 years old and I was 12."
The former Playboy cover girl then added a school boyfriend "decided it would be funny to gang-rape me with six friends. I wanted off this earth."
Anderson also reflected on her parents' own tumultuous relationship, admitting to Glamour in September there were times when she hoped her mother would leave her father.
She recalled: "Well, I know my parents, my dad was a terrible drinker, and my mom kind of figured out a way… And I blamed her, too, because why was she staying in this kind of relationship?
"There were many times where I didn't want her to stay in it. But, they worked it out. They're madly in love.
"And I just accepted their relationship is theirs; it's not my business. And I love my dad."