EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Hilarious 'Time' Joke Palace Staff are Using to Mock Andrew Windsor Over Disgraced Ex-Duke's Snub to U.S. Congress Amid His Growing Jeffrey Epstein Storm
Nov. 27 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prattish ex-Prince Andrew is yet again the punchline inside Buckingham Palace, where staff have seized on what they call his most predictable move yet – declining to respond to a congressional request for testimony on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein – to savage him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former duke – now simply known as Andrew Windsor after his older brother King Charles stripped him of his royal titles – failed to answer a November 6 summons from Democratic members of the U.S. House oversight committee, who gave him two weeks to confirm whether he would provide evidence about his relationship with his late sex trafficking pal Epstein.
Andrew Snubs Congressional Deadline
The committee said it was "time for him to come forward" about his ties to his convicted pedophile friend.
The former Duke of York, who is no longer a working royal and is in the process of being removed from his grand Royal Lodge home, was asked to reply by November 20.
Congress cannot compel testimony from foreign citizens living abroad, which left Andy under no legal obligation to engage.
Palace Staff's Mockery
Yet his silence in the face of the deadline has prompted mockery from palace staff, who have grown increasingly bold as Andrew's standing inside the institution has collapsed and they no longer officially have to acknowledge him using his now-gone royal titles.
A senior palace aide, speaking with open disdain, said: "When you ask Andrew for transparency, you might as well ask a corgi to file your taxes."
The staffer added workers have been referring to the missed Epstein deadline as "Andrew Standard Time" and "Prat Mean Time."
They said: "Everyone in the world can see it's high time Andrew should be facing up to the truth and going to America to share it – except him.
"He exists on his own time zones, and a lot of fun is being had adapting the abbreviations for global time zones to mock Andrew.
"Staff he has been rude to and abused for years are, frankly, loving his downfall."
'We Are In This Together' Email
The U.S. House Committee's letter recalled that Andrew's friendship with Epstein began in 1999 and remained "through and after" his 2008 conviction for procuring minors for prostitution.
Members pointed to a freshly exposed email in which Andrew wrote "we are in this together," which they argued "shows why he may hold valuable information" about Epstein he has not shared.
The letter added he had traveled with Epstein to New York, Balmoral and the US Virgin Islands and urged him to participate in a transcribed interview.
In 2022, Andrew reached a reported $15 million out-of-court settlement with Epstein's most high-profile sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre – who this year took her life aged 41 – after accusing Andrew of having sex with her three times when she was 17 and in the grip of Epstein and his madam Ghislaine Maxwell.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.
U.S. prosecutors and lawyers for Epstein's victims previously attempted to secure his cooperation without success, and sources close to him maintain he is being singled out to distract from other prominent figures named in the files.
Calls for Family Cooperation
Donald Trump has now signed a bill requiring the U.S. Department of Justice to release all Epstein-related documents, following overwhelming congressional support for the move.
It came after the House oversight committee published an astonishing tranche of 23,000 files from Epstein's estate, including an email in which the sex predator confirmed the notorious photograph of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre and Maxwell lurking in the background was genuine.
Referring to Giuffre, Epstein wrote: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have."
Another email appeared to show Andrew telling now-jailed British socialite Maxwell: "What's all this? I don't know anything about this. You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can't take any more of this."
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police is actively reviewing allegations Andrew asked a taxpayer-funded protection officer to gather personal information about Giuffre.
Marina Lacerda, one of Epstein's victims, has called for Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, and her and Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, to cooperate with Congress.
She declared: "It would be the right thing to do for them to get subpoenaed.
"He said that he was having pizza with his daughters (on the night he was meant to have slept with Giuffre in London), right, if I'm not mistaken.
"So, it would be nice to get some transparency there, and I would hope that his daughters would speak.
"They would be truthful about it. We need to stop protecting people because they are our family. We need to start protecting people that are getting hurt by your family."