EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Hilarious 'Time' Joke Palace Staff are Using to Mock Andrew Windsor Over Disgraced Ex-Duke's Snub to U.S. Congress Amid His Growing Jeffrey Epstein Storm

Donald Trump has now signed a bill requiring the U.S. Department of Justice to release all Epstein-related documents, following overwhelming congressional support for the move.

It came after the House oversight committee published an astonishing tranche of 23,000 files from Epstein's estate, including an email in which the sex predator confirmed the notorious photograph of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre and Maxwell lurking in the background was genuine.

Referring to Giuffre, Epstein wrote: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have."

Another email appeared to show Andrew telling now-jailed British socialite Maxwell: "What's all this? I don't know anything about this. You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can't take any more of this."

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police is actively reviewing allegations Andrew asked a taxpayer-funded protection officer to gather personal information about Giuffre.

Marina Lacerda, one of Epstein's victims, has called for Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, and her and Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, to cooperate with Congress.

She declared: "It would be the right thing to do for them to get subpoenaed.

"He said that he was having pizza with his daughters (on the night he was meant to have slept with Giuffre in London), right, if I'm not mistaken.

"So, it would be nice to get some transparency there, and I would hope that his daughters would speak.

"They would be truthful about it. We need to stop protecting people because they are our family. We need to start protecting people that are getting hurt by your family."