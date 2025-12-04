Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Ozzy Osbourne

'Another Prick in the Wall': Grieving Widow Sharon Osbourne Launches War Against Roger Waters After the Pink Floyd Rocker Dismissed Ozzy's Death

Split photo of Roger Waters, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne launched a diss T-shirt mocking Roger Waters.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's widow, Sharon, has launched a war against Pink Floyd's Roger Waters in his honor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Waters, 82, chirped he "couldn't give a f---" about Ozzy or his band Black Sabbath in the wake of the Prince of Darkness' death in July, Sharon spearheaded diss merch mocking the Comfortably Numb singer.

The merch was announced ahead of what would have been Ozzy's 77th birthday on Wednesday, December 3.

Sharon Osbourne Fires Back at Waters

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne X post
Source: @OZZYOSBOURNE/X

The T-shirt design directly mocked Waters and his band Pink Floyd.

On Monday, December 1, Ozzy's official X account announced orders were open for the limited-edition diss t-shirt dubbed "Another Prick in the Wall."

The black shirt, which was only available to purchase for 48 hours, featured the cover of Waters' 1990 album The Wall: Live in Berlin on the front with "OZZY RULES!" written across it in a red graffiti font. The back design featured a man resembling Ozzy peeing a rainbow onto another album with "Another Prick in the Wall" written above in the Pink Floyd font.

Below a link to purchase the shirt was a voice recording of the grieving widow unleashing on an unnamed artist, though it's safe to assume she was speaking about Waters.

Split photo of Roger Waters, Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

In a rant presumably about Waters, Sharon said 'the guy is sick in the head.'

"He has no charisma, okay, he looks like Frankenstein," Sharon could be heard saying. "The guy is sick in the head. He is not relevant in today's world, nobody likes him – boring, no charisma, he's got no stage presence, envious, and he's... he's just a bad seed."

The shirt has drawn mixed reviews from rock n' roll fans. While some cheered on Sharon and Ozzy, others labeled the diss merch "childish."

"Amazing! Go Team Osbourne!" one X user cheered in the comment section as a second echoed, "Love it!!"

"No need to disrespect a masterpiece of an album, if you want to attack Roger, do not involve the band's music," one critic commented on the post, which was also shared to Ozzy's official Instagram.

Waters Sparks Feud After Ozzy's Death

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The feud began weeks after Ozzy's death when Waters dissed the late singer and Black Sabbath.

"Is this really what we want to do with Ozzy's legacy? From what I saw, he didn't like to slate other musicians, in public anyway. He always used to try and defuse the conversation when the others started to slate other musicians on the podcast. Celebrate the man's life and music, don't use his memory as a weapon, it's just tacky," a second Instagram user wrote. "Besides, Jack already destroyed Roger when the comments came on; it's just overkill."

The disappointed fan was referring to Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack's reaction to Waters' remarks in August, which sparked the entire feud.

"I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest," Waters said weeks after the Paranoid singer died at age 76 on July 22. "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life," the Wish You Were Here singer continued. "We'll never know, we didn't, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

Photo of Roger Waters
Source: MEGA

Ozzy's son, Jack. called Waters 'pathetic' in response to his remarks.

Jack wasted no time firing back at Waters on social media.

"Hey @rogerwaters. F--- You. How pathetic and out of touch you've become," Jack wrote in an Instagram Story. "The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press."

"My father always thought you were a c--- – thanks for proving him right," he concluded with a clown emoji before adding in a follow-up post, "# f---rogerwaters."

