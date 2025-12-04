'Another Prick in the Wall': Grieving Widow Sharon Osbourne Launches War Against Roger Waters After the Pink Floyd Rocker Dismissed Ozzy's Death

"Is this really what we want to do with Ozzy's legacy? From what I saw, he didn't like to slate other musicians, in public anyway. He always used to try and defuse the conversation when the others started to slate other musicians on the podcast. Celebrate the man's life and music, don't use his memory as a weapon, it's just tacky," a second Instagram user wrote. "Besides, Jack already destroyed Roger when the comments came on; it's just overkill."

The disappointed fan was referring to Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack's reaction to Waters' remarks in August, which sparked the entire feud.

"I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest," Waters said weeks after the Paranoid singer died at age 76 on July 22. "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life," the Wish You Were Here singer continued. "We'll never know, we didn't, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."