EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Secret Children Revealed As Mystery Rages Over Why Two of His Kids Were Snubbed by Family in Death Tribute

The rock wildman passed away at his home, and a statement released by relatives said he died "surrounded by love" ― naming his wife Sharon Osbourne, 73, and four of his children, Jack, 40, Kelly, 41, Aimee, 42, and Louis, 50.

Conspicuously missing from the family's official statement, however, were his eldest daughter Jessica, 53, and his adopted son Elliot, 59, both from his first marriage, prompting renewed scrutiny of the Osbourne family relationship that has remained largely out of the spotlight until now.

Jessica, a Broadway actress who made Osbourne a grandfather for the first time, reshared actor Mario Lopez's tribute on Instagram only hours after the family's statement, writing simply: "RIP Ozzy."

Whether she or Elliot will release separate public comments remains unclear.

Jessica has three children – Isabelle, Kitty, and Harry – and although she never appeared on The Osbournes reality show, she was referenced in the episode Smells Like Teen Spirits, when Osbourne learned he had become a grandfather.

Elliot, whom Osbourne adopted at the age of five during his marriage to Thelma Riley, remains mostly private, with no public social media presence. Little is known about his adult life beyond that he is a theater actor worth around $600,000.