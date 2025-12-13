EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Secret Children Revealed As Mystery Rages Over Why Two of His Kids Were Snubbed by Family in Death Tribute
Dec. 13 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne's surviving children are at the center of an ongoing family riddle after two of his six children were left out of the family's official death tribute to the rocker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Osbourne, the Birmingham-born Black Sabbath frontman who died in July aged 76 after an agonizing Parkinson's battle, had long acknowledged the complex shape of his family life.
Two Children Conspicuously Missing
The rock wildman passed away at his home, and a statement released by relatives said he died "surrounded by love" ― naming his wife Sharon Osbourne, 73, and four of his children, Jack, 40, Kelly, 41, Aimee, 42, and Louis, 50.
Conspicuously missing from the family's official statement, however, were his eldest daughter Jessica, 53, and his adopted son Elliot, 59, both from his first marriage, prompting renewed scrutiny of the Osbourne family relationship that has remained largely out of the spotlight until now.
Jessica, a Broadway actress who made Osbourne a grandfather for the first time, reshared actor Mario Lopez's tribute on Instagram only hours after the family's statement, writing simply: "RIP Ozzy."
Whether she or Elliot will release separate public comments remains unclear.
Jessica has three children – Isabelle, Kitty, and Harry – and although she never appeared on The Osbournes reality show, she was referenced in the episode Smells Like Teen Spirits, when Osbourne learned he had become a grandfather.
Elliot, whom Osbourne adopted at the age of five during his marriage to Thelma Riley, remains mostly private, with no public social media presence. Little is known about his adult life beyond that he is a theater actor worth around $600,000.
Thelma Riley and First Marriage
Osbourne's first marriage began in 1971 after he met Thelma Riley in a Birmingham nightclub.
They had Jessica and Louis, though the exact dates of their births have long been inconsistently recorded.
Louis, now a DJ, was among the first of Osbourne's children to signal his grief after his father's death, switching his Facebook profile picture to a completely black image in tribute to the singer.
He married actress Louise Lennon in 2004, a ceremony his father missed while recovering from a serious quad-bike accident.
Osbourne later admitted in the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne he struggled to recall basic milestones from his children's early years, reflecting the toll of decades of his booze and drug addictions.
The Reality TV Split
After divorcing Riley, he married Sharon in 1982, and they went on to welcome Aimee in 1983, Kelly in 1984, and Jack in 1985.
While the younger trio became household names through the family's 2001–2005 MTV reality series, Aimee famously chose not to participate, moving out of the family home at 16.
Osbourne's death followed years of steep health decline, including seven surgeries in five years and a marathon battle with Parkinson's disease.
He trained intensively for his final stage appearance with Black Sabbath just before he passed away.
Even as his mobility worsened, he maintained a punishing rehabilitation schedule and spoke openly about his determination to perform again.
An Unresolved Family Mystery
The family's official statement about his passing said: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." It was signed off: "Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."
As fans mourn the metal pioneer, questions still remain over the absence of Jessica and Elliot from that tribute – a mystery that has only deepened public curiosity about the private side of Osbourne's sprawling family tree.