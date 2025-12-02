Ozzy Osbourne's Haunting Final Project: Late Rock Legend's Bizarre Chimpanzee Paintings Set to Go on Display Months After His Shocking Death

Osbourne started the canvases with multicolored base coats in the weeks before his death on July 22. They were then sent to the artistic chimp residents of the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, where the primates added their brushstrokes.

Five original artworks were created by the rocker and the chimps, which Osbourne later signed. They will make their U.S. debut at Miami's Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

The paintings were all named after the Birmingham, England native's most famous tunes and albums as the lead singer of Black Sabbath and later as a solo artist, featuring the titles Blizzard of Ozz, Electric Funeral, Paranoid, Tattooed Dancer, and Technical Ecstasy.