Over? Lori Harvey Scrubs 'Snowfall' Actor BF Damson Idris From Instagram After 1-Year Whirlwind Romance
Lori Harvey erased all trace of her boyfriend Damson Iris from her Instagram — sparking rumors the two are over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Hawk-eyed fans noticed that Harvey, 26, scrubbed all photos of Iris, 32, from her Instagram.
For weeks, there has been talk that the couple was on the rocks prior to Harvey cleaning up her Instagram feed.
Fans first noticed the 26-year-old model showed up to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party alone. Though one solo outing is usually not an indicator of a relationship's health, the pair had not been seen together since September, when they were spotted in Paris.
Harvey signaled to fans in October that her and the Snowfall actor were still smitten with each other. In an Instagram story post, Harvey shared a snap of Idris resting his head on her shoulder.
Like most modern love stories, social media has played a role in marking milestones in the relationship, including when they first made things official.
The model and actor were linked in December 2022 after they were spotted at popular LA joint Catch. The lovebirds made things official on Instagram in a post for Harvey's birthday a month later in January.
Shortly after they went Instagram-official, the couple made their red carpet debut in February at the premiere of his hit show.
The pair gave fans a lot to talk about at the premier, as they held little back and put their affection on full-display, holding hands and kissing throughout the event and after-party.
Over the past year, the relationship has been heavily chronicled on Harvey's Instagram, which featured photos from the couple's vacations and intimate hangs.
Those have now all been removed from the model's social media, seemingly marking the end of her and Idris' time together.
Prior to dating Idris, Harvey dated Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.
Jordan and Harvey were romantically involved for a year and a half before they called it quits in June 2022. Six months later, Harvey's romance with Idris began.
Before she she and Jordan were an item, Harvey briefly dated rapper Future, for about nine months from 2019 to 2020.
Though Harvey has been linked to some of Hollywood's most popular leading men, the model tends to keep her personal life private.
"I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever," Harvey told Bustle after she and Jordan became a couple.