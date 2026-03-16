'Do Not Invite Him Back': Kumail Nanjiani Blasted for 'Cheap' Holocaust Joke at 2026 Oscars

He told the audience: "There is a real art to making a short film," before proceeding to rebrand several classic titles, transforming It's A Wonderful Life into It's A Wonderful Month and The King's Speech into The King's Tweet, before renaming Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama Schindler's Post-It.

The gag swiftly drew condemnation across social media platforms, with numerous viewers expressing their displeasure.

One user posted on X: "Can't say that Schindler's List joke was uh in any good taste!"

Another critic penned: "A list isn't a form of stationery, so 'Schindler's post-it' doesn't make any sense. bad joke."