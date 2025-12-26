Michelle Obama Rocked by Affair Allegations With Marvel Actor — Forcing Star to Deny Cheating Claims as Barack 'Divorce' Rumors Ramp Up

The Eternals star recounted on the So True with Caleb Hearon podcast how a mutual friend told his wife, screenwriter Emily V. Gordon, about the "affair" – even though the 47-year-old had never met Michelle.

Still, he was happy to play along.

"I was so excited!" he said. "Our mutual friend pulled Emily aside and was like, 'Hey, so I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are like doing it.'

Nanjani said his wife was more amused than mad at the rumor.

"Multiple people brought it up to me," he continued, before clearing the mess up: "I've never met Michelle Obama."