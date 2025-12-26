Your tip
Home > Politics > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Rocked by Affair Allegations With Marvel Actor — Forcing Star to Deny Cheating Claims as Barack 'Divorce' Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama has been rumored to be having an affair behind Barack's back.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

A Marvel star has shot down rumors he had an affair with former first lady Michelle Obama, RadarOnline.com can report.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani said he was just as surprised as everyone else when a rumor spread last year that he was having an affair with Barack's wife.

photo of kumail nanjiani
Source: mega

Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani confessed to being 'excited' to being paired with Michelle Obama.

The Eternals star recounted on the So True with Caleb Hearon podcast how a mutual friend told his wife, screenwriter Emily V. Gordon, about the "affair" – even though the 47-year-old had never met Michelle.

Still, he was happy to play along.

"I was so excited!" he said. "Our mutual friend pulled Emily aside and was like, 'Hey, so I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are like doing it.'

Nanjani said his wife was more amused than mad at the rumor.

"Multiple people brought it up to me," he continued, before clearing the mess up: "I've never met Michelle Obama."

Barack Obama and His Special 'Friend'

kumail nanjiami and emily v gordon.
Source: mega

He said a mutual friend of his wife, Emily V. Gordon, first made them aware of the rumor.

Michelle isn't the only one to be the subject of famous affair rumors. Her husband, Barack, was said to be hooking up with Jennifer Aniston.

Last summer, a magazine cover blared "The Truth About Jen and Barack," addressing speculation that the Friends star and former president were a secret item.

An insider at the time said: "The goss is... Michelle and Barack are living separate lives, and Barack is f------ Jennifer Aniston.

'Absolutely Not True'

photo of jennifer aniston
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston was famously rumored to be having an affair with Barack.

The "goss" got so much traction Aniston was then forced to publicly deny any untoward relationship with the former leader of the free world.

"That is absolutely untrue," Aniston finally insisted in an October visit to Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. "There is no truth."

An insider said Aniston was "appalled" by the rumors and thought the show would provide a "safe haven" for her to stop them.

Rumors of marital strife have haunted the Obamas since their White House exit. Michelle was glaringly absent at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, despite the wives of all other living former Commanders-in-Chief being by their husbands' sides.

The Chicago native sparked more whispers the Obamas' marriage was on the brink of divorce when she failed to join her husband at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Obama Marriage Issues

photo of Barack and Michelle obama
Source: radar

Barack and Michelle Obama have dogged divorce rumors.

Soon, prior comments by Michelle about her marriage began resurfacing, including when she sneered in 2022, "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband."

Michelle clarified her comment about not being able to "stand" Barack in an August 6 episode of her podcast, while declaring that divorce was never going to be on the table.

"We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let's say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds," she noted.

"People don't tend to think in terms of odds and numbers. Of course, you're going to have years if you add up the days and the hours where you're struggling to find that connection," Michelle explained.

"That is a normal experience. You would have that if you lived with your best friend for 30 years, 10 of those years, you would hate each other. But you don't throw out a relationship or marriage because of a couple of bad years," the Becoming author asserted.

