EXCLUSIVE: Senior Home Slaying! Holocaust Survivor Nina Kravtsov, 89, Was Fatally Beaten With a Wheelchair Foot Pedal by Dementia-Stricken Roommate, Galina Smirnova, 95

A retired nurse from Ukraine, Kravtsov was widowed at 19 after losing most of her family during the Holocaust. She emigrated to the U.S. with her daughter, Lucy, and settled in Brooklyn with her child and new husband in 1979 – and came to Seagate after experiencing a stroke in 2020.

Randy Zelin, an attorney representing Kravtsov's family, said: "She is supposed to be cared for and protected and looked after... and instead she ends up with her head and face bashed into the point that she was unrecognizable."

Lucy admitted she is "devastated" by her mother's violent end.

Smirnova – who appeared in court with her wrist cuffed to a wheelchair armrest – was being held without bail at Elmhurst Hospital's prison ward.