Olivia Munn's New Health Horror: See the Heartbreaking Hospital Photos of Actress Comforting Mom Kim After Revealing She's Stricken With Breast Cancer

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Your Friends & Neighbors star announced her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, just one year after she battled the disease.

Olivia said she 'insisted' her mom and sister take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test after her own diagnosis.

Olivia captioned her post : "My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer, I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life.

The actress shared a series of photos with her mother, including a snap of her kneeling by Kim’s side during a chemotherapy treatment and a video of her mom "ringing the bell," a powerful tradition signifying the completion of cancer treatment.

The statement noted: "She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall."

She wrote: “After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment. My mother scored 26.2%. Her yearly mammogram had just come out clear, but because of that high score, I insisted she get an MRI.

Olivia then candidly shared how her health crisis tragically overlapped with her mother's.

"From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there after hers. From me having to find an oncologist, to my mom and I sharing one. I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking," she said.

"My mom’s husband, Sam, and I learned everything we could about Her2, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, cold caps… I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break.

"It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel nearly impossible without you."