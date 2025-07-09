Olivia Munn's New Health Horror: See the Heartbreaking Hospital Photos of Actress Comforting Mom Kim After Revealing She's Stricken With Breast Cancer
Olivia Munn has shared a devastating health update on her mom, Kim Munn.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Your Friends & Neighbors star announced her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, just one year after she battled the disease.
Olivia, 45, detailed her mother's diagnosis and subsequent cancer fight in an emotional Instagram post.
Emotional Announcement
The actress shared a series of photos with her mother, including a snap of her kneeling by Kim’s side during a chemotherapy treatment and a video of her mom "ringing the bell," a powerful tradition signifying the completion of cancer treatment.
Olivia captioned her post: "My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer, I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life.
"I never would’ve predicted it would save my mom’s life as well."
Olivia’s Insistence Led to Mom’s Diagnosis
Olivia also encouraged followers to get screened, adding: "Link in bio for the test."
A statement from the star included in the carousel post underscored the importance of early detection.
She wrote: “After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment. My mother scored 26.2%. Her yearly mammogram had just come out clear, but because of that high score, I insisted she get an MRI.
"Shortly after that MRI, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer."
The statement noted: "She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall."
'Heartbreaking' Journey
Olivia then candidly shared how her health crisis tragically overlapped with her mother's.
"From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there after hers. From me having to find an oncologist, to my mom and I sharing one. I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking," she said.
"My mom’s husband, Sam, and I learned everything we could about Her2, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, cold caps… I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break.
"It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel nearly impossible without you."
'So Proud'
EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'
In a follow-up slide, Olivia said her mother wanted her to share her story in hopes "it will help save someone’s life."
She added: "I want to say how proud I am of my mom. She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy, she tried to do laundry and make us dinner, she’s insane.)”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Olivia stunned fans when she revealed last year that she had secretly battled breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.
The Newsroom star explained she decided to be "proactive" about her health in 2023, which led her to take a genetic test that screened for 90 different types of cancer.
She tested negative for BRCA, well-known as the breast cancer gene, but weeks later her life changed when she received the shocking diagnosis.
The mother-of-two revealed in an Instagram post: "In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined.
"Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed, and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear-headed."