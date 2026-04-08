Offset Breaks Silence Following Shooting Near Florida Casino By Hitting Back at Rapper Rival Lil Tjay's 'Rat' Jibes

It’s been reported Offset was responding to a report made by The Teens Shade account regarding comments made by Lil Tjay to reporters following his release from jail.

"U ain't buss nun," Offset wrote in the comments section, which is frequently used in informal conversation to describe a situation where there is little to report or nothing going on.

His words came after Tjay told reporters after his release: "The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: ‘"Y, that n---a shot me, that n---a shot me!'"

"N---a is a rat, n---a. … I didn't do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That s--t is crazy. I will smack the s--t out of Offset.

"He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset."