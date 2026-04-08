Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Top Stories Right

Offset Breaks Silence Following Shooting Near Florida Casino By Hitting Back at Rapper Rival Lil Tjay's 'Rat' Jibes

picture of Offset and Lil Tjay
Source: MEGA

Offset has broken his silence after being shot near a Florida casino which resulted in him being hospitalized

April 8 2026, Published 9:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Offset has broken his silence after being shot near a Florida casino.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 34, used his first words since the incident to hit back at rival Lil Tjay by calling him a "rat."

Article continues below advertisement

'U Ain't Buss Nun'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Offset
Source: MEGA

Offset responded in the comments section to a news story about Lil Tjay being released from jail.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s been reported Offset was responding to a report made by The Teens Shade account regarding comments made by Lil Tjay to reporters following his release from jail.

"U ain't buss nun," Offset wrote in the comments section, which is frequently used in informal conversation to describe a situation where there is little to report or nothing going on.

His words came after Tjay told reporters after his release: "The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: ‘"Y, that n---a shot me, that n---a shot me!'"

"N---a is a rat, n---a. … I didn't do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That s--t is crazy. I will smack the s--t out of Offset.

"He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset."

Article continues below advertisement

Shot In Valet Area Of Hotel

picture of Offset
Source: MEGA

Offset was shot in valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the probable cause affidavit, police claim that Lil Tjay (real name: Tione Merritt) "directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males" around 7:22 p.m. on Monday night.

Police allege that one of the men in Lil Tjay's group pulled out a gun and shot Offset, who used to date Cardi B, in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, previously denied the "false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting" in a statement on Tuesday.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot," she said, referencing rumors that had spread online shortly after Offset was reported to have been shot, "nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

'Charged With Disorderly Conduct'

picture of Lil Tjay
Source: MEGA

Lil Tjay was arrested after a physical fight escalated into a shooting.

READ MORE ON Top Stories Right
amanda bynes second act slimmed down comeback

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Bynes' Second Act at 40 – How 'Easy A' Actress is Slimmed Down and Focusing on One Last Comeback

picture of Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza Pregnancy Shock: Actress Announces she's Expecting First Baby with Partner — One Year After Husband Committed Suicide

Article continues below advertisement

Police confirmed to Radar that Lil Tjay, 24, was arrested after what authorities described as a physical fight that escalated into a shooting involving fellow rapper Offset.

According to the Seminole Police Department, "one person has been charged in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood."

The location, a high-traffic valet entrance, quickly became the scene of the disturbance as tensions boiled over.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, "has been charged with disorderly conduct – affray, a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida Statute 870.01," a charge typically tied to public fighting.

Authorities said the situation began when "the incident began with an affray, or fight," confirming the violence started as a physical confrontation before escalating further.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Lil Tjay
Source: MEGA

Lil Tjay was booked into the Broward County Jail.

"Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night," police added, marking the only charge announced so far in connection with the incident.

Officials also confirmed that "a second person detained at the scene has not been charged," while noting that "the investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing," suggesting more arrests could follow.

The chaos turned violent when gunfire erupted during the incident on Monday, April 6, leaving Offset injured.

Police confirmed that "the injured individual remains at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, with a non-life-threatening injury."

While the hitmaker's current condition has been described as stable, officials have not released further details about the extent of his injuries or how the shooting unfolded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.