Offset Breaks Silence Following Shooting Near Florida Casino By Hitting Back at Rapper Rival Lil Tjay's 'Rat' Jibes
April 8 2026, Published 9:03 a.m. ET
Offset has broken his silence after being shot near a Florida casino.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 34, used his first words since the incident to hit back at rival Lil Tjay by calling him a "rat."
'U Ain't Buss Nun'
It’s been reported Offset was responding to a report made by The Teens Shade account regarding comments made by Lil Tjay to reporters following his release from jail.
"U ain't buss nun," Offset wrote in the comments section, which is frequently used in informal conversation to describe a situation where there is little to report or nothing going on.
His words came after Tjay told reporters after his release: "The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: ‘"Y, that n---a shot me, that n---a shot me!'"
"N---a is a rat, n---a. … I didn't do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That s--t is crazy. I will smack the s--t out of Offset.
"He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset."
Shot In Valet Area Of Hotel
According to the probable cause affidavit, police claim that Lil Tjay (real name: Tione Merritt) "directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males" around 7:22 p.m. on Monday night.
Police allege that one of the men in Lil Tjay's group pulled out a gun and shot Offset, who used to date Cardi B, in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, previously denied the "false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting" in a statement on Tuesday.
"Lil Tjay has not been shot," she said, referencing rumors that had spread online shortly after Offset was reported to have been shot, "nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false," she said.
'Charged With Disorderly Conduct'
Police confirmed to Radar that Lil Tjay, 24, was arrested after what authorities described as a physical fight that escalated into a shooting involving fellow rapper Offset.
According to the Seminole Police Department, "one person has been charged in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood."
The location, a high-traffic valet entrance, quickly became the scene of the disturbance as tensions boiled over.
Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, "has been charged with disorderly conduct – affray, a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida Statute 870.01," a charge typically tied to public fighting.
Authorities said the situation began when "the incident began with an affray, or fight," confirming the violence started as a physical confrontation before escalating further.
"Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night," police added, marking the only charge announced so far in connection with the incident.
Officials also confirmed that "a second person detained at the scene has not been charged," while noting that "the investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing," suggesting more arrests could follow.
The chaos turned violent when gunfire erupted during the incident on Monday, April 6, leaving Offset injured.
Police confirmed that "the injured individual remains at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, with a non-life-threatening injury."
While the hitmaker's current condition has been described as stable, officials have not released further details about the extent of his injuries or how the shooting unfolded.