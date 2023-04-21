Odell Beckham Jr. Accused Of Assaulting Woman, LA Hotspot Owner Says Security Footage Clears Ex-Rams Player
NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. is accused of assaulting a woman after allegedly grabbing her by the neck at a local hotspot in Los Angeles, claims his rep vehemently denied.
RadarOnline.com has learned the alleged victim said the incident took place at swanky dinner and drinks venue Delilah several weeks ago. It's claimed the former LA Rams player put his hand around her throat with "light pressure."
Sources with knowledge of the situation said that both Beckham Jr. and the woman continued to stay at the establishment afterwards and nothing more happened between them.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that not only his team denied the allegations, but also the owner of the venue who took time to look into the shocking accusations.
"We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred," Delilah's owner, John Terzian, said to TMZ.
Beckham Jr.'s rep addressed the report and said they hadn't been contacted by the police and weren't aware of any investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Earlier this month, sports fans learned the famed wide receiver agreed to sign a one-year deal that's worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens after spending a year as a free agent to heal from his injury.
The 30-year-old football legend revealed to reporters that he was playing without an ACL after joining the Rams mid-season on their road to Super Bowl LVI.
"It was a crazy thing. I signed with the L.A. Rams, and I remember [team physician Dr. Neal] ElAttrache comes down there and he's like, 'I've just got to inform you that you don't have an ACL. You know, we can redo your surgery right now,'" Beckham Jr. said during his press conference, revealing he had worked too hard to give up at that point.
''There was way too much talk on my name. You know, the past year, like I came here to win a championship,'' Beckham said. ''And I told him I'd die on the sword."